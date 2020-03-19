Though Baright Public Library is closed, the staff is making sure children and families are getting their storytime fix.
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Justine Ridder, youth services librarian and assistant library director, will hold virtual storytimes to help families in this tough time.
“I have storytime families who come weekly to the library to check out books and attend storytime,” Ridder said. “I am trying to help families maintain their sense of normalcy."
The storytimes, which are geared toward toddlers and preschoolers, will be posted on the library Facebook page as well as on the library website, ralstonlibrary.org, on the children's page.
Right now, Ridder is posting one video a week. However, she said she has a feeling she will do it more frequently in the future.
Ridder said it feels strange reading to a camera instead of a group of children and hopes that though it will be virtual, she can still have some interaction with children.
“I usually get interrupted by the kiddos as they are asking questions throughout the book, which I encourage. So I encourage kiddos to send me their questions if they have any,” she said.
It is important to provide children and families access to books during social distancing to help them expand their minds, Ridder said.
“It’s hard being cooped up in your house every day, all day,” she said. “Reading can take you away to a magical kingdom, a different country or a different time period.
"I hope that people pick up their books and escape somewhere else besides the four walls in their house at least once a day.”
When it comes to reading, vocabulary is a key element, Ridder said, which is why re-reading the same book is not always ideal.
“These digital storytimes allow your children to hear different stories than the ones that are on their own bookshelves,” she said. “The more variety of books your children listen to, the larger vocabulary your child will be exposed to.”
In addition to storytime videos, Ridder also added some weekly activities for families to do on Beanstack, a website which people can use to participate in the library’s reading programs. She added a “Spring Into Reading” program that will go until May 31.
Each week, children and families can earn virtual badges when they complete activities such as at-home science experiments or watch Ridder’s storytime videos.
“I’m hoping parents and children will enjoy these activities together as a family,” Ridder said.
Not only is it difficult for children to be stuck at home, but her as well.
“It makes me so sad thinking about not seeing my storytime kiddos weekly for who knows how long,” she said. “I am hoping this is a way I will be able to stay connected with them.”