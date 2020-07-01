It’s finally time, the library will be opening its doors to the public beginning Monday, July 6, at 10 a.m. There are several changes to how things will look at the library beginning next Monday:
- Library hours will now be 10 am – 5 pm, Monday through Saturday
- Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and keep visits to 30 minutes or less
- Books can be returned only through the outdoor book drop for quarantining purposes
- Computer session time will be limited and requires a reservation
- Curbside will continue to be available for our open hours Monday — Saturday
- Overdue fines are being waived at this time
Virtual programs will continue for the library, as we want to limit gatherings inside of the library and practice social distancing with library staff and visitors.
Summer reading is still in full swing at the library through the end of July. People of all ages can participate in this program and earn prizes once you hit your reading goal! Now that the library will open July 6, you can all pick up a log at the library to track your reading if you haven’t started yet. And prizes can be picked up there as well! We’ve had tons of great library sponsors donate prizes for our readers to win just by reading.
Besides reading, you can participate in our online programs, such as a Zoom meeting to read with Tess the therapy dog, build Lego challenges through our virtual Lego Club, or try some of our original virtual Escape Room challenges. The Storywalk in Wildewood Park that was highlighted on the front page of the Ralston Recorder last week will continue every Wednesday through this summer too. Enjoy this walkable story before 8 pm each Wednesday with a family member or friend! Library staff also offer crafts to complete at home, in which the library provides the supplies. A new project is provided each week, so stop by to pick up your craft or call to reserve for a curbside pickup option.
If you have any questions on the new guidelines for visiting the library, please reach out to staff by calling 402-331-7636 or check the library website at www.ralstonlibrary.org.
The library will be closed for curbside on July 3 and 4 in observance of Independence Day. Happy 4th of July to all!