Baright Public Library closed its doors for the foreseeable future to the public March 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
After a second community spread case of COVID-19 was reported in Douglas County, a six- to eight-week closure of schools in the county, the shutdown of bars and restaurants to carryout and delivery followed.
Library Director Bailey Halbur said the library is waiving any late fees, is not making items due and is encouraging people not to return items to the library until notified.
The library will have a curbside service on Mondays.
The library staff will prepackage items for patrons to pick up curbside.
Cardholders can call 402-331-7636 or email circulation@cityofralston.com to request materials based on genre, subject or specific titles.
The library requests cardholders provide their full name, library card number, an email address or phone number.
Cardholders need to call the library when they are there and the library staff will deliver the materials.
Halbur said the library still has staff coming into the building to work, but there are shorter shift hours to limit the amount of employees gathering at once.
Cardholders can still access materials digitally, such as ebooks, audiobooks, television, test prep materials and homework help.
“We are just taking it day by day,” Halbur said.
The community can keep up to date with the library on its social media pages and e-newsletter.