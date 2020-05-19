Baright Public Library is introducing fairy tales and other mythological stories as part of its annual Summer Reading Program.
This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story” and the program runs from May 26 to July 31.
Justine Ridder, youth services librarian and assistant director, said there will be some changes this year due to the coronavirus.
She said the library has had an online option for readers to log their reading hours for the past four years and staff will strongly push this option this summer.
“We are going to still offer a print option, just because we know that we have people in our community who might not have computers,” Ridder said.
If someone wants to do the paper option they will be able to get their reading logs through the library’s curbside service.
Prizes for completion will also be given through the curbside service if the library remains closed.
The one difference with prizes this year is there will be one cumulative prize at the end of the program instead of kids collecting prizes throughout the program.
“We’re trying to make it as simple as possible so they will just get one prize, one giant prize at the end of it with everything that they would have gotten” Ridder said.
Those interested in taking part in the program can sign up online at Beanstack, ralstonlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365, throughout the duration of the program.
This year, the end goal for the children and teenage groups are the same — either read 30 books or read 20 hours.
When children complete the entire Summer Reading Program, they will receive dragon egg slime or a unicorn sequined key chain. Included with the prizes are coupon books to local businesses.
The program for children (birth to sixth grade) and the program for teens (seventh grade to 12th grade) will have different coupons.
Ridder said with this year’s program going mostly digital, she will miss seeing the faces of all the participants.
“There’s so many patrons that we only see during the summer because, they’re busy during the school “ Ridder said.
“Some of the kids don’t live in the Ralston area, but they might stay with their grandparents who live in Ralston during the summer.”
She said the library will do some programs to keep kids out and about, one of those being a story walk in the park.
“We are having some books out in the park for kids to read while they’re out walking,” Ridder said.
“We’re just trying to find these passive programs that keep kids connected and engaged, just not in a big group setting.”
Ridder said she wants to encourage learning throughout the summer.
“If they don’t keep their brains on during the summertime, they can lose up to two months worth of grade level,” Ridder said.
“In August when teachers are going in, they’re actually having to make up for, a couple of months worth of stuff that kids just forgot.”
Ridder said it’s really helpful for kids to keep reading during the summer so they can keep on track for the next school year.