Celebrate Fire Prevention week Oct. 6-12!
Start off the week on Oct. 6 for an open house pancake feed at the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department station from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds from the open house directly support the volunteer fire department. The library is also celebrating this week by hosting some Ralston firefighters for a special storytime at the library on Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Stop by for stories, songs, crafts and a picture with your local firefighters.
At noon on Oct. 10, our monthly Lunch & Learn program for adults will take place. Learn from Linda Dempsey, program specialist at CHI Health Henry Lynch Cancer Center, about increasing awareness and appreciation of the positives in your own life. Linda will help attendees expand on moments of gratitude and increase the time taken to express appreciation and return kindness. Life is busy for everyone, this is the perfect chance for us all to take a moment to slow down. The library will serve light refreshments, please join us.
Mark your calendars as the Library Foundation and Friends of the Library are sponsoring the 2019 used book sale in October. The sale will take place in the library meeting room on the following dates and times: Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to p.m., and Oct. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. The book sale includes books of every genre you can imagine, along with other materials, such as DVDs, CDs, puzzles and much more. We hope you stop by and support the Foundation by making a purchase.
The beginning of adulthood, first love and attending college are all common themes you’ll see in one of the newest coined genres: new adult fiction. New adult fiction includes protagonists who are of the age group 18 to 30 years old and going through the post-adolescent phase of life. Novels in this genre tend to be emotionally intense with a fast-paced story line. Interested in trying one of these exciting and fast-paced plots yourself? Hitting the new book shelves this fall, “Normal People” by Sally Rooney fits all of the new adult fiction categories. “Normal People” takes us through the early adult lives of two characters in Ireland, Connell and Marianne, as they navigate college, first love, secrets, and exploring the entanglements of family and friendship. Check out this polarizing, electric novel, along with other new adult fiction titles available on display in the library.
Thank you to everyone who participated in voting for the new library logo. Library staff worked hard to create the two designs that were up for vote in August. It was a close race, but with your input, a design was selected. Both designs had a leaf theme to reflect the natural tree interior design of the library as well as the fact that Ralston is a Tree City USA Community through the Arbor Day Foundation. Keep an eye out, as the new logo will begin making appearances around the library and on the website soon.
— Bailey Halbur is the director of the
Baright Public Library