Baright Public Library presented its annual report to Ralston City Council on Nov. 19.
The library had 73,169 visitors during the 2018-19 fiscal year, 6,006 card holders, 82,385 items in its circulation collection and 62,015 visits to its website. The circulation is up by 3,396 items from last year while the annual visitors were down by 707 from the previous year.
The circulation figure represents materials of any type, including adult, children and teen print materials, e-book and computer lab materials.
Library Director Bailey Halbur told the council the 82,000-plus circulation figure is the most the library has had in the past five years.
Assistant Director Justine Ridder said the internet hotspots the library checks out to the community are what stood out to her from the report.
“A lot of the homes in our community don’t have access to the internet,” Ridder said. “We are constantly looking for what our community needs and this is one of the ways the library can stay current.”
The hotspots can be checked out from the front desk. They allow users to access the internet at home, away from the library and return them whenever their device is due.
“We also started an e-newsletter so our community can stay current on what is going on with the library,” Ridder said
She also highlighted Joel Sartore, a National Geographic photographer and Ralston Public School graduate, visiting the library to discuss his new book.
She said that was one of the more high profile authors the library has had visit in several years.
There are 44,577 total items in the library’s physical collection, with 3,033 materials deleted from the previous year and 3,253 materials added the current year.
Baright had 3,358 uses of its early literacy computer station and 17,743 total computer uses and 13,885 uses of its Wi-Fi.
The library had a total of $538,359.49 in expenditures, $454,367.97 in local tax appropriations and $83,991.52 in total revenue.
Ridder said the library is always looking for more ways to stay current and connected with community needs.