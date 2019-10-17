The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum will host an author expo Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m
The event will feature more than a dozen authors who will read excerpts from their work and be available to autograph their books.
Copies of their books will be available for purchase on site.
Guests are encouraged to arrive before 10 a.m. The program will begin with author presentations in the ConAgra Theater located on the lower level of the museum.
Advance registration is not required.
For more informationm visit SACMu seum.org or contact Rachel Shepherd at 402-944-3100 extension 253.