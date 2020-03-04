Austyn Valla has withdrawn from the Ralston mayoral race on Jan. 28.
According to the Douglas County Election Commission’s website, Valla filed for election on Dec. 13.
Valla, a 2012 Ralston High School graduate, said in an interview he withdrew his name due to nepotism law concerns.
“My mother works for the city (as assistant to the chief of the police) and I can’t ask my mom to quit,” Valla said.
Valla said he was not aware of nepotism laws when he filed for office and was made aware of them by his mother.
“That was ignorance on my part,” Valla said.
“I might try again when she retires but I believe in nepotism laws and think it is important that everyone follows them.”
Valla said he will not be pushing for any other Ralston office until his mother retires, which he does not see happening any time soon.
“I think it’s important for people to bring in fresh ideas and I encourage people to run for office if they can,” Valla said.