It was another successful year on the mat as 60 high school wrestlers in the In The Game coverage area qualified for the state tournament, with nine finishing in the top three at state in their respective weight classes.
Today ITG recognizes 24 wrestlers as members of the All-ITG team, and standing atop this list are Garrett Grice from Bellevue East and Noah Talmadge from Ralston as the ITG Class A and B Wrestlers of the Year, respectively.
Here is the All-ITG wrestling team this season:
Tyler Durden, Class A 106 pounds – The freshman from Papio South finished 35-7 with 16 pins. Durden finished sixth in the state after winning three straight matches from the consolation round to get onto the podium. Durden also finished first in the A-1 district tournament.
Mohamud Abdi, Class A 106 pounds – The junior was a big reason for the Omaha Bryan’s success this season. Abdi finished 39-8 on the season and won his opening round match at the state championships. He also finished second at the A-3 district tournament.
Noor Salat, Class A 113 pounds – Salat finished his impressive career at Bryan with a 44-5 record, which was good for the most wins on the team. Salat finished the state championships with a sixth place finish and a first place finish at the A-3 district tournament.
Jacob Campbell, Class A 106 pounds — One of the more impressive freshman in the state this season, Campbell finished 21-4 on the season and recorded nine pins and five tech falls for Papio. He and Dominic Martinez split time at 106 weight.
Garrett Grice, Class A 120 pounds – Grice finished his sophomore campaign with a second state title in as many years. He finished 44-1 and cruised through the state tournament field. Grice is the ITG Class A wrestler of the year.
Jeremy McKee, Class B 120 pounds — McKee finished 40-6 for Ralston and recorded 20 pins. McKee finished second in the B-3 district tournament and fourth at the state championships at the 120-pound weight class.
Michael Mass, Class B 126 pounds — Mass did not have as many matches as others, but he made the most out of every match he did wrestle in. Mass had an impressive state tournament run that had him finish second as a sophomore. He finished 15-4 with nine pins on the season and finished third in the B-3 district.
Ian Rudner, Class A 126 pounds — The junior from Papio finished his season with a 38-14 record and recorded 12 pins, six tech fall and six major decisions. Rudner also finished fourth in the state and will come into next season one of the favorites at the 126 weight class.
Daniel DeRosier, Class A 132 pounds – DeRosier finished with an impressive fourth-place finish at an historically difficult 132-pound weight class. He also finished second in the A-1 district tournament and was 45-5 on the season for Bellevue East.
Stone Sindelar, Class A 138 pounds – Sindelar finished with the most wins on the Papio South roster with a 42-7 mark with 24 pins. Sindelar finished fourth at state.
Cody Niemiec, Class A 138 pounds — Niemiec ended his Papio career with a runner-up finish at state. He did not record as many matches as others but finished 9-2 with six pins and made his presence known in the state tournament, taking his final match to overtime.
Alex Irizarry, Class A 145 pounds – Papio South’s Irizarry had a great season that ended with a state runner-up finish. His state tournament included two technical falls to propel him to the final. Irizarry finished with a 31-7 record and 17 pins. He recorded a second place finish in the A-1 district tournament.
Dalton Flibotte, Class A 152 pounds – Flibotte was an important senior for Bellevue East, finishing 44-8 on the season and fifth at the state championships. He also finished second in the A-1 district tournament.
Noah Talmadge, Class B 145 pounds – The junior from Ralston finished an impressive 45-4 on the season with 23 pins. His 45 wins were the most on a very talented Rams team. Talmadge finished third in the state championships with a major decision in the third place match. He also finished third at the B-3 district tournament. Talmadge is the ITG Class B wrestler of the year.
Cole Price, Class A 152 pounds – The junior from Papio was one of the top wrestlers in the 152 weight class this season, just as he was last season. Price finished his season 46-5 and recorded 33 pins of his opponents. Price will look to achieve a state title next season, having now finished second and third, respectively.
Elliot Steinhoff, Class B 152 pounds – Platteview’s Steinhoff finished off his season with an impressive state tournament run that caught many people’s attention. He started the weekend with two pins and finished second in the state as just a sophomore. Steinhoff finished 37-8 and recorded 25 pins.
Caleb Connor, Class A 160 pounds – The senior from Papio South finished with an impressive 37-4 record to solidify himself as one of the top 160 pounders in the state. He proved that further by finishing third in the state tournament. He finished with 24 pins on the year and first in the A-1 district heading into states.
Jack McDonnell, Class A 170 pounds – McDonnell finished his junior campaign 25-2 and with a third place finish at the state championships. McDonnell capped off his season with an impressive run through an extremely talented 170-pound field. McDonnell finished with 11 pins on the season.
Cade Schendt, Class A 182 pounds – Schendt finished his impressive career 37-5 record and 19 pins. He was a catalyst for Papio South throughout the season between his leadership and success on the mat. Schendt won the 182 pound class of the A-1 district tournament.
Alek Abels, Class A 195 pounds — Abels finished with a 40-12 record for the Papio Monarchs and capped off his high school career with a third place finish in the state. Abels recorded 23 pins and also placed second at the A-3 district tournament.
Jaylon Walker, Class A 220 pounds – Walker was one of the top 220-pound wrestlers in the state. He finished 40-6 with 31 pins of his opponents. He finished first in the A-3 district tournament and sixth in the state championships after having to forfeit his final three matches.
Tyler Robinson, Class A 220 pounds – Robinson proved himself to be one of the best 220-pounders in the state with his success at state. The Papio South senior finished with a team-high 28 pins and 37-5 on the season. Robinson finished third in the state tournament with a 5-2 decision in the third place match.
David Hernandez, Class B 285 pounds – The Ralston junior followed up his sixth-place finish at state last season with a third-place finish this season. Hernandez finished his junior season 41-8 with 23 pins.
Preston Welch, Class A 285 pounds – The Bellevue East heavyweight was a big part of the Bellevue East success this season. The junior finished the season 31-7 and capped off the season with a third-place finish at in the A-1 district tournament and an opening round win in the state tournament.