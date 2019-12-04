In his eighth year as superintendent of Ralston Public Schools, Mark Adler is being honored for doing a job he feels blessed to have.
Last month, Adler was named Nebraska Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year, an annual award presented to a superintendent who exemplifies extraordinary work.
To be considered for the honor, a current superintendent had to be nominated. After nominations, the nominee submits an application equipped with letters of recommendation, education history, a professional summary and hobbies and interests.
Adler was nominated by district employees and said he feels honored to be awarded.
When Adler learned about his nomination last spring, he said he was happy to have been nominated, but didn’t think he would be selected.
“I have so many quality colleagues in the state that do great work. That’s why it’s really humbling,” he said.
“When you think of all the people who have mentored you, guided you along the way, you definitely see a lot of very deserving folks.”
He is the first Ralston Public Schools superintendent to receive the award.
For the past 29 years, Adler has worked in education, which includes roles as a football coach, activities director, high school principal, assistant superintendent for business and now RPS superintendent.
He is also president of the American Association of School Administrators.
“I’m very proud of it because I feel like I’ve worked hard over the years,” he said.
While he has put a lot of effort into his career, Adler said he wouldn’t be here without others who work in the district.
The award, he said, is a reflection of RPS as a whole.
“This award isn’t about me, it’s about we,” he said. “We have a great organization.”
Adler said RPS is lucky to have an “exceptional” school board and great people working within the district.
“All this exemplifies that we have a great organization that’s working hard to keep positive inertia,” he said. “That’s what makes it possible.”
Over the years, Adler in his role as superintendent has built relationships with teachers, staff and students.
“I love making connections with people and having good quality relationships,” he said.
“I have a high desire to know as many people as I can who are a part of our organization.”
His main goal, Adler said, is to help students achieve whatever it is they want to do after graduation whether that’s attending college or diving straight into the workforce.
“I just want to keep doing everything I can to provide all of our kids with great opportunities when they leave Ralston,” he said. “I just want to keep making our schools a great place for kids and give them a ticket to what’s next.”
In the years to come, Adler said he is eager to continue building relationships within the district and helping students reach their full potential.
“It’s my honor to serve as superintendent of Ralston Public Schools and I’m proud to be an ambassador for the schools,” he said.