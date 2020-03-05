Mark Adler has his eyes on the future.
Over the next few weeks, Adler, superintendent of Ralston Public Schools, will host community engagement sessions on the district’s goals in all eight RPS schools.
The majority of the sessions are for teacher and staff, but three will be open to the public.
The presentation, “Beyond 2020: Engage, Enhance, Innovate,” will touch on five goals Adler established based on community and school board feedback over the years.
Goal one is financial analysis and strategy and will look at necessary facility updates.
Goal two, college and career readiness, is aimed at enhancing professional learning.
Goal three, social and emotional support for students and staff, aims to create a supportive and collaborative learning environment for students while providing support when it comes to things such as mentoring, food security, and physical and mental health support.
Goal four, budget awareness, communication and advocacy, will work to bring in funding for RPS.
Goal five, which is to cultivate a positive culture around excellence, ownership and achievement, will be to enhance areas such as leadership and engagement with staff, students, parents and the community.
The third goal is particularly critical to Adler.
“In every home, there’s a lot of stuff going on and when you show up at school, that stuff doesn’t end,” Adler said.
“What we’re trying to figure out is how can we wrap our arms around our kids and staff and hopefully have them be in a great place where learning can happen.”
By presenting these goals to the community, Adler said he hopes to receive even more feedback in order to put plan into action to achieve the goals.
“I want to ratify that this is where our community thinks we should go so we can get things going and make things actionable,” he said.
The community sessions will be March 11 at Ralston High School, 8969 Park Drive, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; March 12 at Wildewood Elementary, 8071 Ralston Ave., from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and March 13 at Ralston Middle School, 8202 Lakeview St., from 11:30 to 1 p.m.
More information about the community sessions can be found on the district’s website, ralstonschools.org.
The last presentation, which is in partnership with the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce, will focus on the business community, but others are welcome to join.
Those looking to attend the luncheon need to RSVP by Tuesday with Jim Fredrick at jim.frederick@ralstonschools.org.
Adler said he is honored to share information with those willing to listen and he encourages people to attend a presentation.
“This is not my school, this is not the board’s school, this is our school and we value the input,” Adler said.
“This is their opportunity to have a big piece in helping us define where we’re going. I’m excited to take that next step in making Ralston an awesome place for kids and making the community better.”