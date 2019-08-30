Three Ralston children were given a sweet memento of their first lemonade stand.
Nixon Jacobson, Dahlia Jacobson and Adelynn Bodfield were putting together their first lemonade stand at the Ralston home of their grandmother, Susie Jasman, recently.
They received several visits throughout the day, including a stop from Ralston Police Officers Cody Axon and Chris Jepsen.
One couple even liked the stand so much, they made a return trip and took a picture of the three children with the Ralston officers.
“There were so many nice folks young and old that stopped and were so generous and kind,” Jasman said. “There was this older couple that drove by and stopped. They came back for seconds a little later and took a picture of the kids. That following Sunday, the sweet couple stopped by with the photo framed and gave it to us.”
Jasman said the couple dropped off the photo to one of the neighbor children while she was hosting a dinner at her home, so she never got the name of the couple.
“I don’t know their names but would really like to point out the wonderful blessing that they extended by going out of their way and being so thoughtful and kind,” Jasman said. “What a great example this is for all of us.”
Jasman said it was heartwarming to see something as simple as a lemonade stand bring out the best in people.
“I truly want their kindness and thoughtfulness to be noticed and recognized,” she said. “The police stopping by was an additional icing on the cake. The kids loved it.”
“All of the Ralston folks that stopped were so kind. It was truly a joy to see how the community came together and the effects of such a simple small act of kindness can be so huge to another.”