Ralston Mayor Don Groesser has been in office since 1996 and he said the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic have been the hardest of his mayoral tenure.
Groesser said in the beginning stages of directed health measures, his days were dominated by conference calls.
Groesser is on the National League of Cities advisory board of directors and had calls about what different parts of the country were doing in response to the pandemic.
In addition to the National League of Cities, Groesser had calls with Douglas County every Wednesday.
“It was pretty interesting, all the mayors and the county commissioners were all about, what is Douglas County doing?” Groesser said.
He said these calls resulted in many cities in Douglas County using the same preventive measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It really gave me a good opportunity to keep up on all the news and the true facts,” Groesser said.
Groesser said he would have calls with all Ralston city department heads on a daily basis for a couple of weeks. Currently, the daily calls have been narrowed down to one call a week.
“This has definitely been the most challenging time and the most worrisome time,” Groesser said.
He said the financial aspect of the pandemic was also troubling and the city had to look at where to cut operating expenses.
“I don’t think we’re going to be out of this until we get a vaccine,” Groesser said.
He said the virus has not slowed the redevelopment project plans down as evidenced by the recent announcement of Ralston entering into a $14 million dollar public-private partnership with Gordon Whitten and his company, I See It Ventures.
City Council meetings have been held virtually but returned to in person meetings Tuesday, July 7.
Groesser said he is nervous about moving forward with in person meetings.
“I’m willing to do what we have to do, we’re going to suggest everybody to wear a mask and we are trying to say six feet apart,” Groesser said.