Steve Young’s favorite part of his job is meeting people, and he got to do it a lot during the past 39 years.
Young, a lieutenant in the Papillion Police Department, was named the city’s employee of the year during the city’s annual employee appreciation banquet Feb. 28.
The employee of the year is chosen based on employee recommendations and department heads. Young, who is retiring in December after his nearly 40-year tenure, said he appreciates being chosen by his peers.
“It makes it feel really good, especially after many years of service,” he said.
Police Chief Scott Lyons said Young knows lots of people, even across the state.
“He’s a fantastic representative of the police department and the city,” Lyons said.
“He’s truly a Papillion legend.”
Connecting with the community is essential to the job, Young said.
“That’s what this job is all about,” he said. “If you can’t deal with people you shouldn’t be in this job.”
The city arranged for the Young’s family to be at the ceremony and surprise him with the award, and the surprise almost unraveled.
Lyons’s job was to keep Young away from his family and asked him to help with a trivia contest, but Young had to use the restroom and saw his kids and grandchildren.
Young’s daughter came up with the excuse that she was giving the rest of the family a tour of Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center, where the event was held.
All police officers need faith, a supportive spouse and a supportive family to last, Young said, and having good coworkers is also important.
“The 200-plus employees we work with are great people,” he said. “It makes it easy.”
Lyons said giving Young the award was a good opportunity for the city to honor him for his years of service.
“That was very telling when your peers are trying to recognize you at that level,” he said.