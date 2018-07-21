A 72-year-old La Vista man, sentenced Friday in a child sexual-assault case, likely will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Anthony E. Munson was sentenced to 20 to 30 years for first-degree sexual assault of a child and 20 to 30 years for attempted sexual assault of a child. Sarpy County District Judge Stefanie Martinez said the sentences will run one after the other.
Under state sentencing guidelines, the terms will be cut in half, but that still means Munson wouldn’t be eligible for parole for 20 years. He would have to register as a sex offender if he were released.
Thomas Brantley of the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office said he’s not too concerned that Munson’s prison sentence essentially is a life sentence.
“The victim has lived with this for a long time,” he said.
Munson was arrested in November in connection with the sexual abuse of a child between Oct. 12, 2004, and Oct. 12, 2005. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said Munson was responsible for similar incidents as recently as 10 years ago and as far back as 30 years ago.
Munson was a Boy Scout leader through St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Papillion, Lausten said. Police have spoken to church leaders and Boy Scouts officials about Munson, he said. Officials suspect that more children may have been affected, he said.
Brantley said Munson had targeted other children, but the statute of limitations had run out on those cases.
John Hascall of the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office said Munson has been “very remorseful.” He said Munson was victimized as a youngster and never received counseling.
“He’s very sad about what his life has become,” Hascall said.