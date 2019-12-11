Sarpy County has picked a site for a new $65 million jail. It has a funding plan in place.
Now, the jail needs a design.
The county will pay DLR Group more than $4.7 million for design and architectural services for the jail under an agreement approved Tuesday by the County Board.
Sarpy officials have been sounding the alarm for years about the current jail, which they say is overcrowded and lacks resources to care for inmates experiencing a mental health crisis.
Plans for the new jail indicate that it will triple in size to more than 400 beds and include mental health resources and programs for those about to leave jail. It is expected to be built near the current jail on the Sarpy County campus near 84th Street and Highway 370.
A design team of four county officials will spend the next several months meeting with those who have a stake in the jail — judges, police officers and leaders of nearby cities — to understand what they think the jail requires from a design perspective. That team will work with DLR as it maps out blueprints.
“Those four people will reach out and … start getting input early on, before we ever start putting walls in,” said Dan Hoins, Sarpy County’s administrator.
Construction on the jail could begin as soon as February 2021. The jail could be completed by August 2022.
The county doesn’t expect to raise the property tax rate to build the $65 million jail. For several years, the county has been putting money into a fund dedicated to capital projects, which is where the design agreement money will come from.
The jail also will be paid for with a portion of the county’s existing levy and a portion of inheritance tax revenue. Together, those sources are expected to provide about $6 million a year toward the project under 2019 property valuation figures, according to the county.
The jail’s design team will consist of four members: Stu DeLaCastro, the county’s director of administrative services; John Hubbard, director of corrections; Brian McCoy, assistant director of facilities management; and Capt. Brian Richards of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.