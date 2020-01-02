With a new year comes new challenges, and La Vista Public Library has one for those looking to log more reading hours.
Now through March 31, the library is hosting its fourth annual Winter Reading Program.
The program, which is for those ages 16 and up, challenges participants to read 10 or more books from now until the end of the program.
To keep track of reading hours, patrons can visit the library for a bookmark where they can log their completed book titles.
People can sign up for the Winter Reading Program until mid March, to ensure a realistic time frame.
Those who complete the required reading hours will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Walmart gift card.
Participants who read books with 500 pages or more will get a bonus entry into the drawing.
And for those who prefer to listen to stories, audio books also count toward the challenge.
Cedate Shultz, public services librarian at La Vista Public Library, said the program serves as a great way to recuperate from the stress of the holiday season.
“With the holidays, people get really busy and right after the holidays people are trying to wind down,” Shultz said.
“I think it’s a good way to remind ourselves to stop and take some time for yourself. We encourage people to do that by reading a good book.”
While there are no specific books participants are required to read, Shultz suggests reading books of interests.
“If people have certain things they enjoy reading or are looking for things similar and they want to stop by the library, we’re happy to help them find items or come up with suggestions tailored to the person’s individual likes,” she said.
Those interested in signing up can visit the library located at 9110 Giles Road. For more information, contact Shultz at 402-537-3900 or at cshultz@cityoflavista.org.