Amy Busch, owner of Wicked Hen Farmhouse in Springfield, is starting a campaign to help those in need of a home-cooked meal.
Busch opened Wicked Hen Farmhouse in 2017 with family meal classics and a homey atmosphere in mind.
Busch came from a cooperate background and decided to go back to her roots when she learned how to cook from family members.
Instead of televisions, her restaurant has board games and other activities to encourage people to interact with each other.
In response to the coronavirus, restaurants like Busch’s have closed their dining rooms and are limited to take out and delivery orders.
“The hardest part has been not being able to serve our community inside the actual dining room,” Busch said.
“Not being able to look out after cooking and seeing the chairs filled up, that is probably the hardest part because that is where the heart of the cafe is.”
Wicked Hen Farmhouse is open for breakfast and lunch and is used to seeing large companies and regulars file in for a meal.
Busch said she has seen a significant decrease in day-to-day traffic since the pandemic started.
“We won’t get everyone, but hopefully we can make a difference somewhere while we’re all huddling through this together,” Busch said.
Busch has connections in the community through the regulars who visited her restaurant and the churches in Springfield to help her connect with those in need.
She said her restaurant is always asking the community what it can do to help.
“We are trying to see, who in town, who is local that we can help,” Busch said.
Her friend Suzanne Combs-Brown created survival baskets that had hand sanitizer, snacks and several other items for the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha.
“We are hoping that we can deliver next week, which would be two rounds of meals, one for the 7 a.m. staff and one for the 7 p.m. staff,” Busch said.
She is also planning Facebook to see who need help.
“We do have a lot of folks that come in from Millard, Papillion and other areas outside of just here in Springfield,” Busch said.
Busch is planning on community submissions for those in need and once a week she will draw names and bring a meal to that person or business she selected.
“We are all going through it together and there is only so much we can do by ourselves at the cafe,” Busch said.
“I feel like the community was there for me when I first started and they’ve continued to support me along the way and now it’s time for me to do something back to the community,” Busch said.