The name is synonymous with Catholic education in Papillion, but who exactly was St. Columbkille?
According to the parish website, St. Columbkille is considered one of the three great saints of Ireland and was the first missionary to Scotland.
Born in 521 in Donegal, Ireland, to a family connected to kings and princes, Columb was a gifted man, who wrote poetry and music, established churches and monasteries, preached the Gospel and painted manuscripts.
His family sent him off to study at Clonard Abbey, where he surrendered his princely claims, became a monk and was ordained. He spent the next 15 years preaching and teaching in Ireland. By the time he was 25, he had founded 27 Irish monasteries, including those at Derry, Durrow and Kells, as well as some 40 churches.
In 563 at the age of 42, he left Ireland with 12 companions and landed on the island of Iona off the coast of Scotland, where he built yet another monastery. Iona became the heart of Celtic Christianity.
His work for the Church gained him the addition of “kille” to his name. Columb means “dove” in Gaelic and kille is “church”, so he came to be known as the “church’s dove”.
St. Columbkille died in 597. His feast day is June 9. To read more on the life of St. Columbkille, visit the parish website saintcolumbkille.org/about-us/who-is-st-columbkille.