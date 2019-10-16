When Roy Williams was contemplating leaving the University of Kansas to go coach basketball at his alma mater, North Carolina, he got a phone call from legendary North Carolina Coach Dean Smith.
While Smith told Williams he needed to do what was best for him and his family, Williams also knew he couldn’t say no to his alma mater.
The reason I tell you this is, I also couldn’t say no to my alma mater.
I am returning to my roots as I have taken a position within the communications department at Midland University in Fremont. Hard to believe that 27 years after they handed me my diploma, they will now start handing me a paycheck.
Newspapers are all I’ve known, even before graduation. While attending Midland, I began an internship with the Fremont Tribune that lit the fire for a career in journalism. More than 30 years later, I have no regrets.
I spent the majority of those years covering local sports, first in Bellevue then across Sarpy County. I can’t even begin to tell you how many great coaches, parents and athletes I met along the way. Many I remember working with and more importantly, now call them my friends.
About five years ago, an opportunity presented itself to shift from sports to news. With my sons getting older and a sports reporter being a very time-consuming profession, I was ready to give it a go.
I didn’t know a City Council from a Jedi Council (yes, I’m a Star Wars nerd), but I was willing to learn.
Fortunately, I had many great people along the way to guide me through the difficult waters. I learned about city budgets, fireworks regulations and recreational vehicle parking regulations. Heck, I even got to learn about mini-pigs and spend a day with a garbage collector. Safe to say, I pretty much covered it all.
The daily grind of any job can get the best of us. But what keeps you going is the people you work for, and with. I’ve been blessed to have countless people that got me through each and every day.
To city officials in La Vista, Papillion and Springfield: Thank you. You people do amazing work that I don’t think gets recognized enough. You are some of the sharpest people I have been around and those communities should feel fortunate you are leading the way.
Each of those cities is going to be undergoing major changes for the foreseeable and distant future. Feel blessed that you have the right people leading the way.
I’ve been blessed to have the right people guiding me along the way as well.
It’s easy to miss our office in Bellevue that’s tucked in-between a couple of car dealerships. What hasn’t gone unnoticed is the impact this place has made on my life.
I began as a still raw newspaper guy 22 years ago and through many assignments, many organizational changes, and even the birth of two children, I leave a better person than when I arrived.
Driving home from a city council meeting one evening, I began to think of the names of each person I have worked with in my time with SNI Newspapers. Needless to say, it took most of my 45-minute commute.
But I carry memories from so many of those people. Some I haven’t heard from in years, some I run into on a weekly basis. They’ve all taken unique paths in their lives and I’m grateful I was around for a small part of that.
One steadying influence has been my boss, my mentor, and my friend, Ron Petak. Ron is a newspaper man to the core. He has been a learning tool, a sounding board, advice giver and anything else I’ve needed from him over the years. He’s talked me off the ledge through tough times and given me a boost when I’ve needed it.
It’s because of people like Ron and the many others who are grinding each day to provide a reliable news source that community newspapers should always have a place in society. Facebook, Twitter and whatever other function you use are great, but there’s no replacing what these journalists do each and every day.
Thank you to my readers, my co-workers, and the thousands of people I bugged with a phone call or an email over the years.
I couldn’t have gotten this far without you.