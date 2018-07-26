The Papillion Police Department will host its National Night Out event Aug. 5 at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. prior to the start of the 5:05 game between the Omaha Storm Chasers and the Salt Lake Bees.
Celebrating its 35th anniversary, National Night Out gives law enforcement agencies across the country an opportunity for community policing and to meet residents.
Officers from the Papillion Police Department will be on hand. There will also be representatives from the Papillion Fire Department, FBI, Sarpy Country Sheriff’s Office, La Vista Police Department and Bellevue Police Department.
“It’s a good representation,” PPD Officer Pat Nastase said. “It’s summer time, it’s a perfect venue and you’ve got a large area with multiple things going on.”
There will be displays in the stadium parking lot as well as inside the stadium. Various law enforcement vehicles will be on hand.
“These are partnerships we enjoy and it allows us to foster community relations,” Nastase said. “We enjoy that ability.”
Up to 500 free tickets are available for the game. To obtain tickets, visit the Papillion Police Department at 1001 E. First St. Up to four free tickets will be given per family until the 500 are gone.