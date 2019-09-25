With tests, book reports and the nervousness that comes with being in a new environment, students experience stress.
This year, Rumsey Station Elementary kindergarten teacher Amy Stock welcomed all students to join Wellness Club.
The club, which started last year, welcomes all students to learn how to manage their emotions.
“I want them to be able to come and have a safe place to share how they’re feeling and relax,” Stock said. “I want them to have fun and not think about anything that may be stressing them out right now.”
While Stock wants students to have fun, she wants them to walk away with tools they can use throughout life, especially during the hard times.
“We tell them to calm down and it’s going to be OK, but we don’t teach them how to do that,” she said.
During the meetings, students start with a story, practice yoga for about 20 minutes as well as calming exercises and finally take part in mindfulness, a practice where students focus on breathing and allow their minds to wander.
Wellness Club groups are separated by grade levels; kindergarten and first grade, second and third grade, and fourth through sixth grade. Each group meets once a month.
Every month, the club focuses on a new topic. September’s focus is anxiety since it’s the beginning of a new school year and stress levels are high, Stock said.
Through the club, Stock said she wants to let students know it’s OK to have “big feelings” such as stress and anxiety.
“If you’re feeling stressed or feeling nervous, that’s not a bad thing,” she said. “It’s OK to feel like that and ask for help.”
They will also work on appreciating what they have Stock said.
“We are going to work on having a positive attitude and how to not think negatively about yourself and how to build yourself up,” she said.
After the yoga mats are rolled up and put away and the gym lights flicker on, Stock makes sure to check in with her students.
Usually, she said, students tell her they feel calmer and better after club sessions.
Stock, who said she’s dealt with anxiety her whole life, said she is happy to give students an outlet in which they can learn to manage their feelings.
“I’m so thankful,” she said. “I’m so excited that I can do this club. I wish this was around when I was their age.”