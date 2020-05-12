Newlyweds Kurtis and Sophia Johnson’s big day certainly didn’t go as planned considering the coronavirus outbreak. With social distance guidelines becoming stricter and wedding venues closing, the two were left scrambling to find somewhere to get married.
The two didn’t consider postponing their March 28 wedding because they’re both starting medical school at University of Nebraska Medical Center, and it’d be too difficult to reschedule during residency.
Unsure what to do, Kurtis turned to his grandfather Ken Molzer. Just a week before the wedding, they asked Molzer if they could use his backyard, filled with trees, for the ceremony. Molzer said he was honored.
With days to prepare, Kurtis and Sophia decided to use their initial wedding plans but adapt them to work on a much smaller scale.
“What they wanted to do they couldn’t do, so we just put everything in boxes in my basement and kind of decided spur of the moment,” Molzer said.
The morning of the wedding, the groom and Molzer made a backdrop by wrapping greenery around pipes. They made an aisle out of rugs and decorated the yard with candles.
The weather was windy with on and off rain and a little hail. But, they said, they were prepared for anything with several backup plans. If the weather wouldn’t cooperate, they set up tarps to cover Molzer’s lower deck.
Luckily it didn’t rain during the ceremony, but it was cold, they said. For that reason the ceremony was kept short, around 20 minutes.
Guests were cautious about the 6 foot rule. Kurtis’ siblings, who had already been in contact with one another, stood in Molzer’s neighbor’s yard to watch from a distance without going inside their home. The neighbors took photos from their deck.
“It was a very, very strange situation,” Molzer said. “I told them, ‘Yeah, no one will ever forget this wedding.’”
Kurtis and Sophia said choosing the eight people to invite was challenging. They knew their parents would be devastated if they weren’t present, so they were first on the list. Next was the pastor and photographer.
Since Molzer was already supposed to be their ring bearer, with one invite left, they chose Sophia’s sister, her maid of honor.
While it was disappointing to not be able to see family from out of town, Sophia said it fit their personality to have a small, intimate wedding. They were sure to record the ceremony for those not included.
Though their wedding took an unexpected turn, Sophia said they were just thankful they were able to get married as they’d planned.
“It taught us a lot of good teamwork and learning to work through different situations that we’ll probably encounter in marriage anyway,” Sophia said. “So, in a lot of ways it was good.”
After they said “I do,” they celebrated at Sophia’s parents house, decorated with flowers. They danced and ate steak from Texas Roadhouse. The newlyweds hope to have a bigger reception later in the year, once restrictions are lifted and they find out their residency schedules.
Before quarantine, the couple was already planning to take a small honeymoon somewhere nearby during the school’s spring break, with a bigger trip to follow. They visited Woodcliff Lake in Fremont.
With their classes finishing up online, Kurtis and Sophia were able to extend their honeymoon with hiking, relaxing at the lake, golfing and visiting Mount Rushmore. They graduated with a virtual ceremony over the weekend.
They were supposed to visit a friend in South Korea after graduation, a trip they’d been talking about for years. That’s now on hold, but they hope to reschedule once the world opens back up.
“While it is not how we imagined our marriage would start, it has been a pleasant surprise to be able to spend this time together before starting residency,” Kurtis said in an email.