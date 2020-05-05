Though school is not in session, Walnut Creek Elementary teachers and staff are still giving students a chance to showcase their talents.
Walnut Creek will host a virtual talent show to ensure the school’s annual tradition stays afloat. While this is the seventh annual talent show, it’s the first virtual one.
Jaime Bizal, school principal, said she is looking forward to uniting students and families in a unique way.
“I think it’s vitally important that we stay connected to our community during this time,” Bizal said.
“Offering this as a creative outlet for our students and their families gives them something to look forward to whether they choose to participate or just enjoy the show. It’s a great reminder that even though we can’t be together, we’re never really apart.”
From singing, playing a musical instrument and dancing to performing a skit, doing magic tricks, stand-up comedy or juggling, a variety of acts are encouraged.
Students in all grade levels are welcome to participate and should send a video of their school-appropriate act to Kaili McGuire, music teacher, at mcguire@paplv.org by Friday. Submission videos should be no longer than three minutes.
Students chosen will be notified Sunday and will record their final performance for the show by May 14.
All acts will be put into a video which will be shown on the school’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Links will be sent to families in the school’s weekly newsletter.
McGuire said she is hoping to have between 10 and 15 acts for the final show.
“The intention is to make this event accessible and stress-free for students and families. Videos give our school community a chance to watch and enjoy at their own convenience,” McGuire said. “Our students are able to perfect and put together a performance they feel proud of.”
Hosting the talent show this year despite school closure also provides students with a sense of normalcy, said fifth grade teacher David Tauzin.
“Obviously the show cannot go on in person and has to be adapted to fit the new normal, but giving students the opportunity to participate or just watch their fellow classmates helps to keep them in contact and allows them to know that the school community is still there for them,” Tauzin said.
By upholding the Walnut Creek tradition, Tauzin said, students are able to celebrate the year.
“The talent show is a way of ending the year in a fun, memorable way that allows students to showcase themselves,” Tauzin said.
“The talent show enhances a student’s confidence and can help them to become more outspoken. Giving children the opportunity to discover what they are good at and supporting them shows them that their best interests are at heart.”