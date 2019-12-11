La Vista’s City Council at its Dec. 3 meeting tabled a vote on plans to erect a temporary dome for indoor tennis courts at the proposed Nebraska MultiSport Complex site.
No date has been set for the vote to come before the council.
The intent of the facility, on land east of the intersection of Southport Parkway and Eastport Parkway, was to spark development and investment in the project, according to documents provided to the council. It would hold four courts and be used from Labor Day weekend through the end of April, according to the documents. The group plans to use metro area exterior courts and playing fields during the summer months, according to documents.
In a statement, Craig Scriven, executive director and vice president of Nebraska MultiSport Complex, said, ”the tennis dome provides protection for the courts while the rest of the site is under construction. We would then use the infrastructure as the basis for the construction of the permanent facility after the fields are done.”
Mayor Doug Kindig said the council asked a lot of questions about the project, including the way the site would be constructed, how it would look, where the dome would be stored when it wasn’t in use and the type of fencing, he said.
Other questions focused on bigger picture issues like the facility’s economic impact to the area, the group’s business plan and verification of money the group has raised.
“It doesn’t surprise me this was tabled,” Kindig said. “The council decided to wait until they have all the information before they made a decision.”
Scriven, in the statement, said the group’s board of directors continues to focus on fundraising for the project.
The dome would be the one previously used at the Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.
The documents show the conditional use permit would expire after three years, at which point the dome would be removed, unless non-dome facilities would be used in future development.
The dome is not a replacement for the originally planned six outdoor and six indoor tennis courts but an enhancement to the overall project, Scriven said in the statement.
Additional plans are to start construction on soccer fields and related infrastructure in 2020, according to the documents.
La Vista’s Planning Commission recommended approval of the permit on Nov. 21.
Kindig said the city became aware of the temporary tennis plans about three months ago, and the group has stayed in touch with the city “sporadically” over the past year and a half.
Plans for the Nebraska MultiSport Complex were announced in 2015. Originally the group planned to open the facility in 2017, but the project has experienced multiple delays.