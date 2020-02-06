We compiled a list of local things to do on Valentine’s Day in Sarpy County and Ralston, from romantic get-aways to family functions.
Dancing
Cupid Shuffle Family Dance - Looking for a kid-friendly celebration? The Sarpy Community YMCA is holding a Cupid Shuffle Family Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The event, open to all ages, includes music and refreshments. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Register in person or online at bit.ly/314Pb4Y. Sarpy YMCA is located at 1111 E. First St., Papillion. For more information, contact Scott Dwyer at sdwyer@metroymca.org or 402-339-9861.
Valentine’s Dinner and Concert - Enjoy dinner then jam to a local musician at the Bellevue Eagles Club #3912 Feb. 14. The club is starting the night with a dinner from 6 to 7:30 p.m., which includes a three-course meal. Cost is $15 for individual tickets or $27.50 for a couple. Tickets can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will go to the Heart Fund Charity. The food is followed by a free concert from local country rock group Kali Indiana. The Bellevue Eagles Club is located at 209 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue.
Dinner
Arabian Nights - Eat with entertainment at Grecian Gyros’ Valentine’s Day dinner Arabian Nights Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Karen’s Fireside Event Venue, 841 Tara Plaza, Papillion. Professional belly-dancer Elianae will perform a family-friendly dance. Dinner is a buffet of Mediterranean food and dessert. Cost is $27 per adult or $50 per couple. Children 5–10 are $12.99. Children 4 and under eat free with adult admission. Reservations required. Call 402-331-7110 and ask for Julie.
Kamayan Feast - Experience how different cultures celebrate this day of love. Ono Pinay Kitchen is hosting a Kamayan Valentine’s Day event Feb. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kamayan is served on banana leaves without utensils. The feast includes chicken, pork, rice, dessert and more. Reservations required. Cost is $65 for a couple, $35 for single tickets. Ono Pinay Kitchen, which serves Hawaiian and Filipino food, is located at 2221 Madison St., Bellevue.
Legacy Homes Valentine’s Celebration - Bring the whole family for a free night of food, drinks and the chance to win prizes at Legacy Homes Design Studios’ Valentine Open House. Women will receive a fresh rose and a box of chocolates. The event runs Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Homes, 12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista. RSVP online at bit.ly/38UkD8u.
Valentines’ Supper - Help out the Resurrection Evangelical Lutheran Church’s confirmation classes by attending their Valentine’s Day Spaghetti Feed Feb. 16. The event is a fundraiser for confirmation activities like service trips and camps. Cost is $10. Tickets are on sale before and after worship services and on Wednesday nights. The dinner will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church, 153 South McKenna St., Gretna.
Dessert
Downtown Ralston Chocolate Walk - Celebrate early at the Downtown Ralston Chocolate Walk Saturday, hosted by the Downtown Ralston Business Community and Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce. Check out different Ralston businesses and try sweet treats. The walk will go from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Register online at ralstonareachamber.org or day of at the Chamber office.
Chocolate Walk - Take part in the first Valentine Chocolate Walk Feb. 14., hosted by the Papillion Downtown Business Association. Sample chocolate and wine throughout downtown Papillion. An after party will be held around 8 p.m. at the Belvedere, which will include Valentine’s music trivia bingo and dancing. Check in starts at 6 p.m. at the Belvedere Hall. This event is 21 and older. Tickets are $45 and available for purchase at bit.ly/3a3ZSJ2.
Wine, Chocolate and Roses - Wine and dine at Soaring Wings Vineyard and Brewing’s Wine, Chocolate and Roses event Feb. 15 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. On the evening’s menu is a French themed three-course meal and a bottle of wine chosen by the guest. Dessert includes a chocolate fountain. Cost is $85 per couple. Call 402-253-2479 to make a reservation. The winery and brewery is located at 17111 S. 138th St., Springfield.
For singles
Galentine’s Day - Women can celebrate their platonic love for their lady BFF’s at Twisted Vine this Galentine’s Day Celebration. Hosted by Twisted Vine and Five Salon, the night includes drinks, free goodies and shopping. The free event will take place Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Twisted Vine is located at 123 N. Washington St., Papillion.
Singles Night Valentine’s Party - Those single don’t have to spend the holiday alone. Creation Station is hosting a Singles Night Valentine’s Party Feb. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. The event includes painting, snacks and a dessert bar. This event is BYOB. RSVP at creationstationomaha.com/events. Studio fee is $8 for adults. Creation Station is located at 701 Tara Plaza, Papillion.