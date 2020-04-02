Urgent Care and Family Medicine of Papillion will conduct outdoor COVID-19 screening for patients who exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.
For those who meet the criteria, a swab will be obtained and sent to a lab for testing. Results may be in as soon as 24 hours, depending on lab volumes. Call 402-991-9060 to schedule an appointment.
Upon arrival, patients should remain in their car and call the facility for further instructions. Testing will occur in a tent located on the property, 8419 S. 73rd Plaza #101.