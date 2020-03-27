A resident of the Papillion Manor nursing home and a City of Bellevue parks employee have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In a statement on its website, the nursing facility said the positive test result came back Thursday night. They did not release more information on the resident, but said he or she had arrived at Papillion Manor last week after being transferred from an Omaha hospital.
"Upon arrival, the resident was cared for in a private isolated room and did not move about the building," the statement said.
The resident is now hospitalized again.
Residents, their family members and staff have all been notified of the positive test.
"We will continue to follow all of our rigorous safety and infection control protocols that are in place to help in preventing the spread of the virus to our residents and team members," the facility said.
No visitors have been allowed at Papillion Manor since March 7, and all group activities and group dining have been canceled, in accordance with recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bellevue administrator Jim Ristow said the city learned the employee had tested positive Friday morning. He is isolating at home, and all employees he had possible contact with have been placed on a specific coronavirus-related sick leave so they can quarantine for two weeks.
The vehicle the employee used will be sanitized.
As of Thursday night, Sarpy County had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, but it was unclear Friday if that count includes the Papillion Manor case and Bellevue cases.
A cluster of cases is tied to an assisted living facility in Blair called Carter Place.
Two Carter Place residents — a woman in her 90s who has been self-isolating in her room and a man in his 70s who has been hospitalized — and a health care worker all have tested positive for COVID-19.