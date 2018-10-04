La Vista police have identified a man whom they arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly fired a shot while fighting with a man whose home he broke into while running from officers.
Police said the suspect is Jonathan Grund, 25. A police officer fired shots at him during the pursuit, but no one was hit by the gunfire, police said. The homeowner pinned Grund to the floor in a fight during which Grund allegedly fired a gunshot.
Police said Grund is being treated at Midlands Hospital in Papillion for suspected narcotics ingestion. Upon his release from the hospital, Grund will be booked into the Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary and other offenses, according to a press release from the La Vista Police Department.
According to police, officers responded to a disturbance outside a house at 7325 S. 69th St. at 8 a.m. When they arrived, he said, a man who was standing near two women who were arguing reached into his waistband and pulled out what the officers believed was a gun. The man ran off through backyards. The officers ran after him. Officers from multiple agencies joined the chase.
The man then was seen running from the back of a house a few blocks away. La Vista Police Officer Nick Jeannette became involved in a physical confrontation with him.
“The suspect broke free from Officer Jeanette and produced a handgun,” La Vista police said in a press release. “Officer Jeannette then fired multiple rounds at the suspect.”
The man ran away. He tried unsuccessfully to break into a home.
He then ran to the back door of the house at 6912 La Vista Drive, just south of Harrison, and forcibly entered the house, police said.
“The homeowner, a 51-year-old male, confronted the suspect in the kitchen of his home and became involved in a physical confrontation,” according to the police account. “During the confrontation, the suspect fired one round from a handgun.”
The homeowner pinned the suspect to the floor. La Vista officers forced entry into the house and apprehended the man about 8:20 a.m.
One of the shots fired by the La Vista officer hit the house, La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said.
G. Stanley Hall Elementary School, which is about half a mile south of the scene, was on lockout briefly, Lausten said.
Grund was treated at the scene by Papillion Fire Department medics before being taken to the hospital. The homeowner went to the La Vista Police Department headquarters to be interviewed.
Jeanette, an 18-year law enforcement veteran, was placed on administrative leave during the use-of-force investigation. The Bellevue Police Department was asked to conduct that investigation. The La Vista Police Department is conducting an internal investigation as well.