Here’s a list of upcoming Papillion 150 events announced so far:
Jan. 26— The Papillion Area Lion’s Club will hold its annual spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Papillion-La Vista High School. Tickets are $8 for adults and discounted for children. After, the Papillion Area Concert Band will hold a free concert from 3 to 5 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. It will focus on the history of Papillion’s first 50 years through music and narration.
Feb. 14— The Papillion Downtown Business Association will hold a Chocolate Walk to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The time has not yet been announced.
May — The Butterfly Bench Reveal Event will take place sometime this month. The date and time is still being determined. This reveal includes more than 30 sponsored butterfly benches painted by local artists.
June 5— The Papillion La Vista Schools Foundation will hold its 34th annual Swing for the Kids event to raise money for its programs at 11 a.m. on the Eagle Hills Golf Course. Register at plvschoolsfoundation.org.
June 6— Relay for Life of Sarpy County will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Papillion Landing. The event raises money to fight cancer. There will be a survivor and caregiver lap and a luminaria ceremony. To learn more, visit bit.ly/2Qdos2s.
June 10— Hops for Harmony, a beer-tasting and food event, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Werner Park. It will raise money for Project Harmony ‘s efforts to support of child abuse victims. To learn more, visit hopsforharmony.com.
June 18–21— The 73rd annual Papillion Days 2020 will take place at City Park. The time has yet to be announced. They intent to break the Guinness World Record for having the most people dressed as butterflies in the same place during the parade. To learn more, visit papilliondays.org.
July 9–18 — The Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre will hold a series of performances at SumTur Amphitheater. The time has yet to be announced. To learn more, visit plvct.org.
July 23–24 — The Papillion La Vista Arts Network will perform a historical play. The location and times are still being determined.
Oct. 3 — Stepping Up For Vets Walk will take place at 9:30 a.m. in Halleck Park. Hosted by the Papillion Area Lions Club, the event raises money for the needs of local veterans. It’s part of a multi-day event to honor those who have served. The Veterans Wall at Papillion Landing will be displayed and the American Legion will host a dinner. Those events’ details are still being determined.
Nov. 28 — The Papillion Community Foundation will host its annual Winter Wonderland from 5 to 9 p.m. in Downtown Papillion. The event kicks off the holiday season with a tree lighting at 6 p.m. There will also be visits with Santa, carriage rides, a Christkindl-style market and extended hours for the downtown businesses. To learn more, visit papillionfoundation.org.