Twin brothers Jacob and James Severson share the same passion for Scouting.
After being in Scouts since the first grade, the brothers have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Although Jacob and James are not identical, they do have more in common than Scouts.
Both are seniors at Papillion-La Vista High School, are in Boy Scout Troop 463, are in the Order of the Arrow honorary society and both plan on attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha next fall.
Their mom, Robin, said she put her sons in Scouting and became involved with several committees while their dad, Mark, became an assistant den leader, a cub master and then an assistant Scout master.
“We tried to be as involved as much as we could without hampering them,” Robin said.
James said what kept him going toward the Eagle Scout rank was the friends he made along the way in his years being in Scouting.
Jacob and James chose to work with WEL-Life, a senior home in Papillion, to complete the service project requirement to become an Eagle Scout.
The brothers live close to WEL-Life and were familiar with the facility.
James built raised flower boxes for the disabled and Jacob handcrafted and painted a Nativity scene for the senior center.
“I gained leadership and organizational skills,” James said. “I had to learn how to communicate with others while organizing the project.”
Jacob sanded and carved the wood Nativity scene by hand and had a diagram to determine what color of paint to use.
“The hardest part for me was the painting,“ Jacob said.
Mark encouraged his sons to begin planning and organizing their projects early because he knew school would become rigorous for the two.
James and Jacob take dual enrollment and advanced placement courses.
James said he is going to study computer engineering and Jacob said he will study computer science.
The Eagle Scout ceremony was held Sept. 15 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
“This is one more step in growing up,” Robin said, “The process will them help in college and later in life.”