Bob Trummer believes an artist’s painting says a lot about themselves.
“The thing about art is that it’s revealing,” Trummer said. “You’re the one who did it, so if people don’t like it, you can’t blame others.”
Trummer will be able to receive feedback from the public as his work will be on display at Papillion City Hall, 122 E. Third St., through the end of December. Trummer recently had some of his work at the Sump Memorial Library as part of a display from the Bellevue Artists Association.
His love for art goes back to high school, but a career detour forced his love for art to be put on hold — for nearly half a century.
“My art took about a 40-year hiatus,” Trummer said. “In high school, my goal was to be a commercial artist. Then I went into the military and after I got out, took a job as a civil servant. In 2014, I decided I was ready to try art again.”
Most of Trummer’s work focuses on landscapes from photos he has either seen or taken himself. There’s usually a story behind each one as well.
“My son was born in Nebraska and my daughter was born in Montana, so there’s landscape photos from those places,” he said. “We recently took a trip to Alaska so there’s scenes from up there. I look for inspiration whenever I can.
“I like to take photographs and piece together a landscape and make that into a painting. Most of the places I have paintings of don’t exist.”
While landscapes are his expertise at the moment, Trummer is aiming to branch out into more wildlife photos.
Fortunately for Trummer, it’s football season, which means he’ll have more time, and motivation, for his art.
“In the evenings, I like to sit and watch football, or other sporting events, and paint,” he said. “I enjoy the creativity and thinking aspect of painting. I like creating an illusion where you take a flat surface and give it a 3-D look. I like the depth of a landscape photo and thinking through things, like how it will look to have water flowing over a rock.”
Trummer has done displays at a handful of shows over the years, but he’s still a novice when it comes to showing his talents. He’s excited for the opportunity at City Hall.
“I enjoy doing it and hopefully, people enjoy seeing it,” he said.