Nearly eight years ago, Pastor Chris Evenson said God called upon him and his wife Heather to open a coffee shop that doubled as a church. With no business experience, they said they set out to follow God’s plan and opened TriPointe Coffeehouse in Papillion.
Now, the Eversons said it’s God’s plan to close.
“We really feel like we’re being called into a new season of life, and we’re just trying to be obedient of that,” Heather said.
The shop took a financial hit from closing due to the coronavirus, but Chris said this decision is not about the money. They would have made it work, he said, but they believe God’s telling them to move on.
Perhaps, Chris said, God’s getting them out of the downtown spot so someone else can start their dreams there, or maybe he has plans for a bigger building to accommodate the church’s growth. Either way, TriPointe Coffeehouse will close at the end of this week.
They reopened the shop after the temporary closure to say goodbye to longtime customers and sell remaining merchandise.
The TriPointe church will continue holding services inside the coffee shop’s meeting room until further notice, Chris said.
Considering they didn’t expect the coffee shop to last a year, given their lack of business experience, Chris said they’re happy with this journey’s outcome.
They said having a non-religious element allowed them to chat with people who would normally be too skeptical to enter a church.
“It’s been a real blessing to us and to a lot of people,” Chris said. “It’s connected us with the community in a special way and in a way that our ministry wasn’t in the beginning.”
Chris said customers would regularly come in for coffee and end up chatting with him about problems going on in their life. Many shed tears as he helped them work their pain.
Though he said the coffee shop will be closed, Chris said the public is still always welcome to come inside to chat when doors are open.
The Everson’s said they’re sad to leave, but they’ll take away fond memories, like the time their fire extinguisher fell off the wall and went off. Customers stayed the entire day to help staff clean the walls.
Another time they’ll cherish, Chris said, was when he saw a daughter help her elderly father after her mother and his wife died. Chris said he was so touched, he brought over his guitar and sang them a song.
Chris and Heather don’t know what their future holds, but they said they’re keeping an open mind and will follow God’s direction.