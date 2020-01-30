Despite frigid temperatures, Titans are taking a dip in a lake.
On Feb. 8, Papillion-La Vista South High School will do the Polar Plunge at Zorinsky Lake, just to the left of where the dock is near the main entrance.
The event is an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska which allows participants to take the plunge in the dead of winter in order to raise money for a good cause.
Prior to the event, participants work to raise money for Special Olympics Nebraska. All proceeds stay in Nebraska.
Teachers, staff, students and Titan families are welcome to plunge. As of Thursday, there are 11 people signed up, all of which are staff members.
There is no deadline for registration. Those who want to participate can show up the day of with $50 and take the plunge.
As the event draws near, Rebecca Warrior, family consumer science teacher, is working to get more students involved.
“I’m still recruiting students. I haven’t given up on them yet,” she said. “I’ve survived; they’ll survive. It’s not that bad. It is cold, but it’s not cold that long.”
This is the fourth year PLVS has assembled a team to raise money for its Unified sports program.
Warrior, who is the team captain, has been a part of “Titan Dashers” from the start.
Warrior said it is inspiring to see people come together for a good cause.
“It’s endearing so many people coming together to support the Special Olympics,” Warrior said. “The people who are there are doing it for a good reason and it makes you feel motivated to run into the ice-cold water.”
Last year the team raised $4,500. This year their goal is $6,000.
One of Warrior’s favorite parts of the event is the sense of community it brings, as well an adrenaline rush.
“There’s excitement there and there’s music playing,” she said.
With the plunge comes a sense of accomplishment because it helps support Unified sports at the school, Warrior said.
“If I can do something to help fund those programs I will because I get to see the end results and excitement of the games,” she said. “It’s a little thing I can do to impact a large group of people.”
When the team comes out of the water, members hurry into a tent where they put on dry clothes and enjoy hot chocolate.
Warrior said students who are a part of the school’s Unified programs are happy to see Titan Dashers raise money for a cause they are involved in.
“They like knowing their teachers are doing something that is supporting them,” she said.
Those plunging must report to Zorinsky Lake for check in at 9:30 a.m.
To donate to Team Dasher or sign up for the plunge, visit firstgiving.com/team/398122.