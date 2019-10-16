Papillion-La Vista South High School students are bringing a variety of Broadway hits to the stage as they present “Talent Showcase: An Evening of Broadway Songs and Scenes.”
Students in the Titan play production class will present Broadway songs, scenes and monologues in place of a traditional fall play on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.
Songs such as “There are Worse Things I Could Do,” from “Grease” and “Crazier Than You” from “The Addams Family” are among 35 pieces in the showcase.
Director Jeff Nienhueser said he, along with the students, chose this production to prepare for an upcoming competition.
“This year, they decided that’s what they wanted to do rather than do a play,” he said. “It was basically inspired to prepare for state festival.”
The Nebraska Thespian Festival, held in Omaha, will take place in January. If students do well at state, they advance to the International Thespian Festival at the University of Indiana in June.
For the showcase, performers had to participate in one individual act and a group performance.
“They all worked really hard. It’s going to be a great night to just sit and enjoy great talent. It’s a nice evening of singing and acting,” Nienhueser said. “We are so lucky in this school to have such amazing talent.”
Performers are Emily deZafra, Payton Johnson, Victoria Williams, Anna Ruff, Sam Grahm, Rachel Spinks, Kya Harrison, Chloe Burch, Aimee Correa, Kaleb Hettinger, Kieah Willey, McKenna Hendricks, Skyler Grunder, Jillyan McAdams, Fiona Wiberg, Kailyn Gray, Mallorie Thompson, Julia Vanderloo, Zach Klanderud, Ian Albracht, Luke Sitler, Gibbs Lozada, Daisy Sudderth, Dylan Mitchell, Zack Klanderud and Jacob Leuck.
Tickets are available at Titan Town, at the door or by calling 402-829-4605. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens and $4 for children.