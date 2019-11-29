The famous “Bend and Snap” will grace the stage at Papillion-La Vista South High School as Titan students present “Legally Blonde the Musical.”
The story, written by Heather Hach with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin, follows Elle Woods, a ditsy, sorority fashionista who is hoping to get a ring from her preppy boyfriend Warner Huntington III. Instead, she ends up with a broken heart when he dumps her and ventures off to Harvard Law School.
Determined to win him back, Woods studies and gets accepted into Harvard Law where she confronts her ex and builds relationships with peers and professors. While she went for love, she quickly realizes her potential as a student and her passion for law.
Director Jeff Nienhueser said he chose the show, which runs Dec. 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 8 at 2 p.m., because of its light-hearted nature.
“It’s a fun show, people like it because it’s modern,” he said. “Everybody knows the story, everybody’s seen the movie.”
From stage design, which includes the Delta Nu sorority house, to student’s talent, Nienhueser said he is excited to bring the production to the stage.
“Most of the set design was done by my theater tech class and we are very fortunate to have very talented actors and singers,” he said.
Tickets are available at Titan Town, at the door or by calling 402-829-4605. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens and $4 for children.
Cast (actor/role): Delaney Bernth, Elle Woods; Dara Dougdale, Bruiser; Payton Johnson, Emmett Forrest; Aimee Correa, Paulette Buonofuonte; Rev. Curtis, Rufus; McKenna Hendricks, Pilar; Daisy Sudderth, Margot; Rachael Spinks, Serena; Luke Sitler, Professor Callahan; Brayden Hicks, Warner Huntington III; Emily DeZafra, Vivienne Kensington; Anna Derrick, Brooke Wyndham; Jude Glaser, Kyle B O’Boyle; Fiona Wiberg, Enid Hopps; Ryleigh Parrack, Elle’s Mom; Jacob Leuck, Elle’s Dad; Julia Vanderloo, Kate; Kailyn Gray, Leilani; Jillyan McAdams, Gaelon; Cariena Murray, cashier at Hair Affair; Heidi Johnson, colorist at Hair Affair; Alex Miranda, sundeep padamadan; Henry Vote, Aaron Schultz; Ben Erickson, Dewey; Connor Michaud, Nikos Argitakos; Jacob Luke, Carlos; Gibbs Lozada, Grand Master Chad; Ian Albracht, Winthrop; Ben Erickson, Pforzheimer; Kaleb Hettinger, Lowell; Victoria Williams, Whitney; Kya Harrison, Chutney Wyndham; Abigail Williamson, judge; Annie Feden, court stenographer; Gabby Reding, Heather Bateman, Charlie Anderson, Delta Nu. Girls.
Ensemble: Lauren Hendricks, Caitlyn Hettinger, Morgan Kruger, Skyler Grunder, Mallorie Thompson, Madison Sheets, Kieah Willey, Abigail Williamson, Addison Quesenberry, Taryn Lauver, Abby Derrick, Aubrey Lape-Brinkman, Tyler Geiger, Mallory Schendt, Jayana Chatmon, Celine Duong and Hanna Aurlien.
Girls dance ensemble/jump ropers: Rachel Spinks, Daisy Sudderth, Kailyn Gray, Emily deZafra, Jillyan McAdams, Heidi Johnson, Julia Vanderloo, Aubrey Lape-Brinkman, Kieah Willey, McKenna Hendricks, Carina Murray, Kya Harrison, Charlie Anderson and Caitlyn Hettinger.
Boy jump ropers: Gibbs Lozada and Alex Miranda.