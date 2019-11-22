Titan pride extends beyond the walls of Papillion-La Vista South High School.
Last month, art students from PLVS completed two identical murals at Werner Park on the men’s and women’s third base line to spread school spirit to all those who enter.
Mary Todero, a PLVS art teacher, said the stadium representative reached out to the school in hopes of adding a splash of color and school spirit to the facility.
When offered the chance to do murals, Todero, along with art teachers Kelli Knox and Mike Arnold, selected 11 students to paint the mural.
The students chosen were Noah Wegner, Anna Jennings, Emma Jones, Reagan Schmidke, Erinne Charleston, Devin Becker, Emily McDowell, Jade Chapman, Julianna Perry, Elizabeth Eich and Jordan Hall.
“It was nice because it was like a pat on the back for kids who worked hard so they got to do this cool thing,” Todero said.
McDowell said she couldn’t wait to leave her mark on the stadium.
“I was excited because you’re painting on a stadium where people will go and see it,” McDowell said.
Eich said she was happy to be selected for the project, because unlike class work, the mural will be seen by the community.
“In art, most people in my art class see it, my parents will see it and my peers will see this, but at the stadium, everyone who goes to Werner Park will see that,” Eich said.
In mid-October, the students completed the 9-by-15 murals within the span of about five hours.
One of the hardest parts of painting the murals was transferring supplies and students to the location, Todero said.
Because they only had one day to finish the project, Todero said it was important to make sure they were ready with all of their supplies, including the stencil of the mural itself.
Todero, who along with fellow art teachers designed the mural, said she is glad to have a visual representation of the school at Werner Park.
“It represents us in the community,” she said. “It’s nice to have the visibility of the high school in the park so people who visit know that Werner Park is part of our community.”