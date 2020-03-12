“Tried and true” ways to ward of illness will help keep people safe from COVID-19, the disease caused by a coronavirus, according to health officials.
Sarah Schram, health director at the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, said the department is focusing on educating the community about ways to keep from getting infected, and it is working with school districts, healthcare providers and other entities to make sure they have plans in place.
Schram said people should heed common advice like staying at home if they are ill; washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available; not touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; covering their nose and mouth with a tissue during coughs or sneezes and throwing the tissue in the trash; and frequently clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.
Social distancing, or staying at least 6 feet away from other people can also keep someone safe, Schram said. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, and respiratory droplets from coughs and sneezes can travel up in the air, so keeping a safe distance can prevent an infection.
Anyone who has traveled to regions of the world with community transmission like South Korea, Iran, Italy or China should contact the health department, Schram said.
The health department is encouraging law enforcement and other first-responders to evaluate their policies and make sure they have the appropriate equipment.
Papillion Fire Chief Bill Bowes said Sarpy County dispatch will ask screening questions on calls for illness. Those will include questions about recent international travel and if the person has a fever or cough. If the person does have a cough, the department will limit exposure by sending in one or two first-responders instead of a whole squad.
Masks and disposable gowns will be used in addition to standard equipment if the person has a cough or if the department is transporting a known COVID-19 case, Bowes said.
The fire department is also following information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies. The public should not panic, Bowes said, but the fire department is encouraging the same basic steps as the health department.
“It’s just an opportunity to remind us to use good personal hygiene,” Bowes said.
For more information or to contact the Sarpy/Cass Health Department go to sarpcasshealthdepartment.org or call 402-339-4334.