Today, Wednesday
The Papillion Farmers Market will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Park, Lincoln and Washington streets.
Saturday
The Taste of La Vista will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Central Park tennis courts, Edgewood Boulevard and Giles Road. City staff will be on hand to answer questions about city projects and attendees can also sample pizza, beer and root beer from local businesses.
Monday
Walk the Moon will perform at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 while reserved tickets range from $55 to $75. Go to Ticketmaster.com for ticket information.
Tuesday
Craig Morgan, Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys and Jason Earl will perform at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds motor sports arena at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $25. For ticket information, visit sarpy-county-fair.ticketleap.com/con cert.
Aug. 1
Digging the Cemetery will be held at the La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road, at 5:30 p.m. Shannon Lewis-Jackson of History Walks, LLC will be on hand to discuss obtaining information on finding where ancestors may be buried.
Aug. 1-5
The Sarpy County Fair will take place at the fairgrounds in Springfield. For a complete list of events, visit sarpyfair.com.
Aug. 2
Sandy Creek Bluegrass will perform at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., at 7 p.m. Admission is free.
The Papillion Area Historical Society will hold its board meeting at 7 p.m. at the historic Portal School, 242 N. Jefferson St.
Aug. 3
The Starlight Movie at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., features “Early Man.” Pre-show entertainment begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by the movie at dusk. Admission is free.
The Omaha Storm Chasers will host Las Vegas at 7:05 p.m. at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way. Following the game will be fireworks and a concert from Dylan Scott.
Aug. 4
The ninth annual Urban Scramble will take place at 8 a.m. at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Parkview Blvd. There are divisions for two-person teams of men, women and co-ed. The event features a unique combination of running, biking and navigating through La Vista and Papillion. Entry is $100 per team. Entry includes a dri-fit shirt, prize drawings, food, Infusion beer and a post-race party sponsored by Infusion Brewing Company. For entry information, visit cityofla vista.org/urbanscramble or call 402-331-3455.
The Omaha Storm Chasers will host Las Vegas at 6:05 p.m. at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way. The game will be followed by fireworks and a Faith and Family Night postgame concert from Hawk Nelson.
Aug. 5
The Papillion Police Department will host its National Night Out event at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way. Gates open at 4 p.m. and there will be displays both in the stadium parking lot and inside the stadium. There are 500 free tickets available with a limit of four per family. Tickets must be picked up at the Papillion Police Station, 1000 E. First St.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 324 S. Jackson St., will host a Jazz on Our Green event at 6 p.m. featuring John Hewett and Friends. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and can also bring snacks.
Aug. 7
The La Vista Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event from 7 to 10 p.m. at various houses throughout the community.
Craig Johnson, author of the Walt Longmire Mystery Series, will be at the Beardmore Event Center of Bellevue, 3730 Raynor Parkway. There will be a meet and greet event with Johnson from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the meet and greet are $45. Johnson will speak from 7 to 10 p.m. and that portion is free to the public. The event is sponsored by the Bellevue Public Library, Sump Memorial Library, La Vista Public Library and Springfield Memorial Library. For ticket information, contact any of the participating libraries.
Aug. 18
Reality Church, 10695 Portal Road, will be hosting a Back to School Carnival from 10 a.m. to noon. The family event will feature bounce houses, water slides, a dunk tank, magic shows, food and more. The church will be accepting school supplies and individually wrapped snacks to help local children in need.
Aug. 25
The Alzheimer’s Association will host its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event at 8:30 a.m. at Prairie Queen Recreation Area, 132nd St. and Highway 370. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Participants will complete a walk route and learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical study enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants will also join in a tribute ceremony to honor those affected by the disease. The event will offer free food provided by Runza. For more information or to register/donate, visit alz.org/walk or call Amber Matthai at 402-506-7180.
Sept. 20
The Cody Jinks performance, which was re-scheduled from June 27, will take place at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., at 7 p.m. Tickets from the previous show will be honored. For ticket information, call 1-800-745-3000.
Day to Day
Hillcrest Hospice Care hosts H.E.A.L., a 10-week educational support group for individuals preparing for or experiencing the loss of a family member, friend or patient. The next session begins in August and runs twice a month through December. Support group meetings will be held at Hillcrest Hospice Care, 1820 Hillcrest Drive, Suite B. To register or get more information, contact the bereavement coordinator at 402-934-2282 or bereavement@hillcresthealth.com.
American Legion Post 32 will serve dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday. The post is located at 230 W. Lincoln St.
The Sarpy County Chamber Toastmasters meets the first and third Wednesday of each month from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Sarpy Chamber of Commerce, 7775 Olson Drive. Visitors are welcome. For information, contact Terri Gangestad at 402-680-7787.
The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at CHI Health Midlands, 11111 S. 84th St., in the Smith Conference Room.
The Bellevue Artist Association meets the second Tuesday of the month at Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church, 12006 S. 36th St. Social time is at 6:30 p.m. followed by a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. For information visit the artist association on Facebook or on Shutterfly.
The Papillion Garden Club meets the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Trinity Village, 620 W. Lincoln St.
The Papillion Farmers Market will meet each Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Park, Lincoln and Washington streets.
The Papillion Senior Center, 1001 Limerick Road, hosts a variety of events throughout the week. A Mix and Match Exercise Class meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. No reservation is required. Cost is 50 cents per class. Cards, games and conversations take place each Tuesday and Thursday at noon. There will be a Hy-Vee catered lunch at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. There will be ceramics every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is the price of a ceramic piece, plus a $1 fee per session per person to use the ceramic supplies provided at the center.
The Drop In Quilting Group meets from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd. Beginners are welcome. For information, contact David Karlson at 402-331-3455.
The Papillion Area Lions Club is taking orders for Colorado Peaches and Pears for delivery in mid to late August. Contact any Lions Club member or send a message to papillion peaches@cox.net for more information. Orders and payment are due by Sunday.
Papillion, La Vista and Springfield city councils meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. The Papillion council meets at City Hall, 122 E. Third St. Meeting minutes and agendas are at pa pillion.org. The La Vista council meets in the Harold “Andy” Anderson Council Chamber at City Hall, 8116 Park View Blvd. Meeting minutes and agendas are at cityoflavista.org/agenda. The Springfield council meets at City Hall, 170 N. Third St. Meeting minutes and agendas are at springfieldne.org.
Sarpy County Museum, 2402 Clay St., is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 402-292-1880 for information.
First United Methodist Church, 480 Main St., Springfield, holds a Senior Meal on the first Tuesday of every month starting at noon. There is no charge, although freewill offerings are appreciated. For reservations, call 402-253-2270.
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a caregiver support group on the fourth Thursday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Estates, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets Sundays at 4 p.m. in the Smith Suite at CHI Midlands Hospital, Papillion. Park on the west side of the building. For more information contact Mary at 402-830-6503 or Joan at 712-534-2645.
