Today, Wednesday
La Vista’s monthly movie night will take place at 6 p.m. at the La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road.
The Nebraska Dyslexia Association will host a dyslexia workshop for parents from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road. The event is free and provides parents a chance to further understand the process of educational support for students with dyslexia. For more information, email gjcarlson@windstream.net.
Sunday
Bull Feathers Reunion featuring Skid Row & Johnny O will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at Jerzes Sports Bar & Keno, 501 Olson Drive. The event will feature music, beer garden, games and raffles.
Tuesday
Major Isaac Sadler — La Belle Vue Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host Omaha Living History re-enactor Darrel Draper at 6:45 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Estates Grand Lodge & Villas, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave. Draper will portray Peter Sarpy during the program, which is free and open to the public. To RSVP, email omahadar@gmail.com.
Sept. 5
The general membership meeting of the Papillion Area Historical Society will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the historic Portal Schoolhouse, corner of Second and Jefferson streets. Kelli Bacon, a certified local government coordinator from the Nebraska State Historic Preservation office will be the guest speaker and will cover topics covering local historic preservation activities. Anyone interested in Papillion history can attend. For more information contact Julie Kasun at 402-679-5100.
Sept. 7–8
The Omaha Philatelic Society will host the Omaha Stamp Show at the Metro Community College South Omaha Campus, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8. Ten new dealers will be at the event as well as four tables for children. For more information call Herb at 402-397-9937.
Sept. 8
The fourth annual Salute to Public Safety will be at the Shadow Lake Towne Center Hy-Vee, Highway 370 and 72nd Street. A short memorial ceremony will take place at 7:30 a.m. Speakers include Rep. Don Bacon, retired FBI agent Weysan Dun, Lt. Col. Michael Cheatham, Air Force security forces, Bellevue Fire Chief Perry Guido and Papillion Mayor David Black. The Papillion Fire Department will conduct a bell ringing ceremony at 7:46 a.m. All Sarpy County law enforcement, fire department, EMS and 911 dispatchers are invited. A free breakfast will be served from 6 to 11 a.m. for all first responders active and retired.
Salute to Public Safety Blood Drive, 7 a.m.-noon at Shadow Lake Towne Center Hy-Vee, Highway 370 and 72nd Street.
The Papillion Singing Seniors will perform at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The concert is free.
Sept. 9
Platteview High School’s homecoming parade will take place at 7 p.m. down Main Street. The parade will be followed by a bonfire, pep rally and fireworks. Food trucks will also be on site from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Sept. 11
Springfield First United Methodist Church is starting a new young adult group called L.I.F.E. The group will be having a community mixer from 7 to 8:30 p.m. where free child care will be provided. Contact Tiffani Kerlik at 402-250-4981 for more information.
Sept. 13
The Bellevue Papillion Rotary Foundation is hosting a golf tournament at Tregaron Golf Course, 13909 Glengarry Circle, in Bellevue. The tournament will be a shotgun start, best-ball tournament and proceeds will go to the foundation’s scholarship and grant programs. Cost is $75 per golfer and includes a steak dinner. Sponsorships are also available. For more information contact Rich James at 402-292-8700.
Sept. 14
Springfield Memorial Library, 665 Main St., will host a Touch-A-Truck event from 10 a.m. to noon. Many varieties of trucks, including trucks from the City of Springfield, Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and Sarpy Sheriff’s Office will be in the parking lot of the library and Springfield Elementary for families to get a closer look.
Sept. 15
The third annual Mulligan for Mutts golf tournament will take place at Tara Hills Golf Course, 1410 Western Hills Drive. The event is a fundraiser for Town and Country Humane Society. The event begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Entry is $80 per person or $320 for a team of four. Entry includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal after the round. There will also be prizes and raffles. For registration information, visit entremanure.net.
Sept. 16
The Papillion Area Historical Society will host a naturalization ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at Portal School, N. Jefferson St. Twenty citizens will be sworn in on the grounds outside of the schoolhouse. The community is welcome to attend the ceremony. For more information, call 402-679-5100.
Sept. 17
The Civic Center Park trail and fountain opening ceremony will take place at 5 p.m. at Civic Center Park, 8305 Park View Blvd.
Sept. 20–21
The Edge Body Pump and Run and 5K will take place at Edge Boot Body Camp and Civic Center Park in La Vista. For registration information, visit cityoflavista.org.
Sept. 21
The La Vista Fall Festival will take place at 5 p.m. on the City Hall campus, 8116 Park View Blvd.
First Lutheran Church in Papillion will hold its annual Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. between the church and The Stave, Fourth and Washington streets. Meals will include pork roast, brats, homemade sauerkraut, spätzle, German potato salad and more. Beer will be available for purchase by The Stave. There will also be a polka band performing. The event is open to the public. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Proceeds will go to Tri-City Food Pantry.
Sept. 25
La Vista’s monthly movie night will take place at 6 p.m. at the La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road.
Oct. 13
The La Vista Fall Kite Festival will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the La Vista Sports Complex, 7346 S. 66th St.
Oct. 19
The third annual Sarpy County Crime Stoppers Cops and Robbers 5K Run/Walk will take place at 10 a.m., beginning at Kros Strain Brewing Company, 10411 Portal Road. The cost is $25 which includes T-shirt and drink coupon. Register at runsignup.com/Race/NE/LaVista/SarpyCountyCrimeStoppers5k.
Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, 505 S. First St., will host its annual open house from 4 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 31
Halloween Safe Night will take place at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd., from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Day to Day
Springfield Platteview Community Schools is hosting its annual preschool registration. Platteview Early Education Center and Westmont Early Education Center are accepting requests for preschool registration forms for the 2019–20 school year. Children must be 3 to 4 years old by July 31 and live in the Springfield Platteview Community Schools District to be eligible. For more information, call Becky at 402-592-1300.
In accordance with the Nebraska Department of Education, special education records of students who have left Springfield Platteview Community Schools, or who have graduated from SPCS prior to the 2013-2014 school year, will be destroyed. Parents who would like to obtain a copy of their child’s records prior to destruction should contact the special services office at 402-592-1300 by Aug. 16.
The Papillion Farmers Market will meet each Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. through today, Wednesday, at City Park, Washington and Lincoln streets.
American Legion Post 32 will serve dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday and serve breakfast the first Sunday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. All events are open to the public. Monthly meetings are: Legion — First Thursday of the month at 7 p.m., Auxiliary — Second Thursday at 7 p.m., S.A.L — Third Tuesday at 7 p.m., A.L. Riders — Fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. The Legion is located at 230 W. Lincoln St.
The Sarpy County Chamber Toastmasters meets the first and third Wednesday of each month from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Sarpy Chamber of Commerce, 7775 Olson Drive. Visitors are welcome. For information, contact Terri Gangestad at 402-680-7787.
The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at CHI Health Midlands, 11111 S. 84th St., in the Smith Conference Room.
The Bellevue Artist Association meets the second Tuesday of the month at Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church, 12006 S. 36th St. Social time is at 6:30 p.m. followed by a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. For information, visit the artist association on Facebook or on Shutterfly.
The Papillion Garden Club meets the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Trinity Village, 620 W. Lincoln St.
The Papillion Senior Center, 1001 Limerick Road, hosts a variety of events throughout the week. A Mix and Match Exercise Class meets from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. No reservation is required. Cost is 50 cents per class. Cards, games and conversations take place each Tuesday and Thursday at noon. There will be a Hy-Vee catered lunch at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. There will be ceramics every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is the price of a ceramic piece, plus a $1 fee per session per person to use the ceramic supplies provided at the center.
The Drop In Quilting Group meets from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd. Beginners are welcome. For information, contact David Karlson at 402-331-3455.
Papillion, La Vista and Springfield city councils meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The Papillion council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 122 E. Third St. Meeting minutes and agendas are at papillion.org. The La Vista council meets at 6 p.m. in the Harold “Andy” Anderson Council Chamber at City Hall, 8116 Park View Blvd. Meeting minutes and agendas are at cityoflavista.org/agenda. The Springfield council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 170 N. Third St. Meeting minutes and agendas are at springfieldne.org.
Sarpy County Museum, 2402 Clay St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
First United Methodist Church, 480 Main St., Springfield, hosts a senior meal on the first Tuesday of every month starting at noon. There is no charge, although freewill offerings are accepted. For reservations, call 402-253-2270.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets Sundays at 4 p.m. in the Smith Suite at CHI Health Midlands in Papillion. Park on the west side of the building. For more information, contact Mary at 402-830-6503 or Joan at 712-534-2645.
Do you have an event or announcement for the Times Ticker? Email the details to eric.taylor@papilliontimes.com. There is no cost.