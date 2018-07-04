Friday
The Starlight Movie showing of “Jumanji — Welcome to the Jungle” will be held at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. There will be pre-show entertainment beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by the movie at dusk.
Monday
The La Vista Municipal Pool, 7529 S. 85th St., will host library card day from 2 to 4 p.m. Showing your library card gains free admission into the pool during those hours.
Tuesday
The Papillion Farmers Market will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Park, Lincoln and Washington streets.
July 12
The City of La Vista will host a Hydrant Party at 3 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot, 8116 Parkview Blvd.
The general membership meeting of the Papillion Area Historical Society will take place at 7 p.m. at the historic Portal School, 242 N. Jefferson St. A proposed change to the bylaws, regarding meeting dates, will be voted on.
July 13-15
The Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre’s production of “Hairspray” will take place at 8 p.m. each evening at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. Tickets are $18 for VIP, $14 for reserved and $10 for general admission. Tickets are available at papillion.org in the calendar.
July 15
The 14th annual Mayors Triathlon will take place at 7:30 a.m. at Walnut Creek Recreation Area. The event will feature a 500-meter swim, 13-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run. Late registration continues through July 10 at a cost of $65 per individual. Team registration is $40 per person. No entries will be accepted past July 10. For registration information, visit papillion.org/586/Mayors-Triathlon.
July 19
The Springfield Memorial Library’s Community Ice Cream Social will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 665 Main St.
July 19-21
The Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre’s production of “Hairspray” will take place at 8 p.m. each evening at SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. Tickets are $18 for VIP, $14 for reserved and $10 for general admission. Tickets are available at papillion.org in the calendar.
July 28
The Taste of La Vista will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Central Park tennis courts, Edgewood Boulevard and Giles Road. City staff will be on hand to answer questions about city projects and attendees can also sample pizza, beer and root beer from local businesses.
Aug. 1
Digging the Cemetery will be held at the La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road, at 5:30 p.m. Shannon Lewis-Jackson of History Walks, LLC will be on hand to discuss obtaining information on finding where ancestors may be buried.
Aug. 4
The ninth annual Urban Scramble will take place at 8 a.m. at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Parkview Blvd. There are divisions for two-person teams of men, women and co-ed. The event features a unique combination of running, biking and navigating through La Vista and Papillion. Entry is $100 per team. Entry includes a dri-fit shirt, prize drawings, food, Infusion beer and a post-race party sponsored by Infusion Brewing Company. For entry information, visit cityoflavista.org/urbanscramble or call 402-331-3455.
Day to Day
Hillcrest Hospice Care hosts H.E.A.L., a 10-week educational support group for individuals preparing for or experiencing the loss of a family member, friend or patient. To register or get more information, contact the bereavement coordinator at 402-934-2282 or bereavement@hillcresthealth.com.
American Legion Post 32 will serve dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday. The post is located at 230 W. Lincoln St.
The Sarpy County Chamber Toastmasters meets the first and third Wednesday of each month from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Sarpy Chamber of Commerce, 7775 Olson Drive. Visitors are welcome. For information, contact Terri Gangestad at 402-680-7787.
The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at CHI Health Midlands, 11111 S. 84th St., in the Smith Conference Room.
The Bellevue Artist Association meets the second Tuesday of the month at Anderson Grove Presbyterian Church, 12006 S. 36th St. Social time is at 6:30 p.m. followed by a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. For information visit the artist association on Facebook or on Shutterfly.
The Papillion Garden Club meets the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Trinity Village, 620 W. Lincoln St. July’s presentation will be “Bees in the Environment” by Ken Voorhes and Marion Ellis.
The Papillion Farmers Market will meet each Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Park, Lincoln and Washington streets. The market will not meet today, Wednesday and July 4.
The Papillion Senior Center, 1001 Limerick Road, hosts a variety of events throughout the week. A Mix and Match Exercise Class meets from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. No reservation is required. Cost is 50 cents per class. Cards, games and conversations take place each Tuesday and Thursday at noon. There will be a Hy-Vee catered lunch at 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. There will be ceramics every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The cost is the price of a ceramic piece, plus a $1 fee per session per person to use the ceramic supplies provided at the center.
The Drop In Quilting Group meets from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday at the La Vista Community Center, 8116 Park View Blvd. Beginners are welcome. For information, contact David Karlson at 402-331-3455.
The Papillion Area Lions Club is taking orders for Colorado Peaches and Pears for delivery in mid to late August. Contact any Lions Club member or send a message to papillion peaches@cox.net for more information. Orders and payment are due by July 23.
The Papillion, La Vista and Springfield city councils meet the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m. The Papillion council meets at City Hall, 122 E. Third St. Meeting minutes and agendas are at papillion.org. The La Vista council meets in the Harold “Andy” Anderson Council Chamber at City Hall, 8116 Park View Blvd. Meeting minutes and agendas are at cityoflavista.org/agenda. The Springfield council meets at City Hall, 170 N. Third St. Meeting minutes and agendas are at springfieldne.org.
Sarpy County Museum, 2402 Clay St., is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 402-292-1880 for information.
First United Methodist Church, 480 Main St., Springfield, holds a Senior Meal on the first Tuesday of every month starting at noon. There is no charge, although freewill offerings are appreciated. For reservations, call 402-253-2270.
The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a caregiver support group on the fourth Thursday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Country Estates, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets Sundays at 4 p.m. in the Smith Suite at CHI Midlands Hospital, Papillion. Park on the west side of the building. For more information contact Mary at 402-830-6503 or Joan at 712-534-2645.
• Do you have an event or announcement for the Times Ticker? Email the details to eric.taylor@papilliontimes.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items for Times Ticker is 5 p.m. Friday.