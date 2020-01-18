Papillion will kick off the use of it’s new event center with a night of dress-up, dinner and dancing next month.
The 15th annual Daddy Daughter Date Night will be the first city-held function in Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center’s Chrysalis Event Hall Feb. 6.
“I’m really excited to actually have it in our facility to be able to show the community what Papillion Landing is,” said Jen Manzo, youth services program coordinator for Papillion’s Recreation Department.
Hosted by the recreation department, this semi-formal event will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
Attendees can expect music and for a professional photographer and photo booth to capture the night’s memories.
On the menu will be a choice of garlic herb grilled chicken breast or herb-rubbed pork loin with potatoes, mac and cheese, vegetables, fruit salad, dinner rolls and dessert.
“We really try to make it a special night for dads and daughters,” Manzo said. “They just go out there really have a great time dancing the night away and enjoying each other's company.”
All ages are welcome to attend. Manzo said she’s seen girls as young as 2 and as old as 21.
Manzo said the annual event has been getting bigger each year, with more than 200 people typically in attendance.
Tickets will be on sale through Jan. 29 . A father-daughter couple is $50, and each additional child is $17. To purchase tickets, call 402-597-2041 or visit bit.ly/2tfNlBX.
Papillion Landing is located at 1046 W. Lincoln St., just east of 96th Street.