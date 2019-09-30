Three juvenile males have been arrested for an alleged robbery at a gas station in Papillion early Monday morning, authorities said in a release.
Officers from the Papillion Police Department, La Vista Police Department, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the robbery around 12:47 a.m. at the Kum and Go station at 10764 Virginia Plaza. According to the release, two males allegedly brandished handguns and stole approximately $350 and merchandise from behind the counter. A third suspect was waiting in a nearby vehicle, the release said.
A Papillion police officer attempted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle a short time later, the release said, and the vehicle fled southbound on 84th Street from Cornhusker Road before stopping at Schram Road and Grandview Avenue in Papillion. All three occupants in the vehicle fled on foot. The release did not identify the type of vehicle.
Two suspects were immediately taken into custody without incident, the release said, and the third was arrested around 10:29 a.m. Monday at a residence in Omaha.
The release said there is no current threat to the public and both of the handguns believed to be used in the robbery have been recovered.