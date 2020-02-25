The latest graduating class of the Sarpy Douglas Law Enforcement Academy will send officers and deputies to all five of the agencies that use the academy to train its recruits.
Fourteen graduates took an oath to serve their communities during a graduation ceremony Friday afternoon at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in La Vista.
That is the largest of the three classes to come out of the SDLEA, which started in 2018 and had its first class graduate that December.
The SDLEA is a combined effort between the police departments of Papillion, La Vista and Bellevue and the Sarpy and Douglas County sheriff’s offices.
Douglas County had six recruits graduate and Bellevue had three while La Vista and Papillion each had two and Sarpy County one.
Douglas County and Bellevue have had the “lion’s share” of recruits in all three classes, said Scott Wagner, the SDLEA director.
The graduates will move on to an orientation period and then about 14 weeks of field training, Wagner said, and the academy provides an essential baseline of law enforcement training and principles that will smooth the transition.
“The more prepared they can be prior to going into the field training the better they will be prepared and the more they will progress in a more efficient manner,” he said.
Feedback from the agencies has been “100% positive,” Wagner said, and the academy’s instructors and the organization as a whole are becoming more effective with each class.
The curriculum at SDLEA includes both state-mandated material and training relevant to the Omaha metro agencies, Wagner said.
“We’re really starting to get used to and starting to hit a stride in having those things just start to really be effective and efficient,” he said.
Recruitment and training oversight were major goals of the academy, Wagner said.
Previously, law enforcement recruits had to spend weeks in Grand Island at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Academy, which made it more difficult for local agencies to keep track of their recruits’ progress.
Now, the deputies and officers of those agencies are the ones training their future coworkers.
“We are also training our own,” Wagner said. “Officers and deputies from these agencies are actually doing the instructing, so it has more of a personal touch.”
Wagner said the 22 weeks of training are worth it because past graduates come back to thank him.
“It feels good and I feel like I’ve done my job when past recruits come back and say, ‘Thank you for teaching what you’ve taught us, it’s made a difference,’” he said. “And that really hits home.”
Graduates who will work for the Bellevue Police Department are Tyler Andahl, Ryan Ludlow and Michael Treinen.
La Vista graduates are Curtis Frei and Samantha Neville.
Papillion graduates were Logan Jacik and Tanner Prazan.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s graduate was Cody Roark.