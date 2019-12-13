‘Tis the season of giving, and Hickory Hill third graders are getting into the holiday spirit.
Over the span of two and a half weeks, Brandi McRoberts’ third grade class collected pajamas for the Pajama Program, a donation drive sponsored by Scholastic Corporation.
Pajama Program is a national nonprofit that strives to provide pajamas and books to underprivileged children.
By providing cozy sleepwear and books, the nonprofit’s goal is to create a comfortable bedtime routine for children in need.
McRoberts learned about the program from an email from Scholastic Corporation after placing a book order for her classroom.
Keeping on the theme of kindness, which McRoberts said her class discusses a lot, she and her class decided to take part in the drive.
“This is a season that’s about giving to others,” she said. “It’s not always ‘What am I going to get?’ It makes us feel good to do things for others and it’s just the right thing to do.”
Together, the class of 23 set a goal to collect 25 pairs of pajamas.
In just two and a half weeks, the class collected 43 sets.
As a reward for exceeding their goal, the class celebrated by wearing their pajamas to school Dec. 3.
“It’s exciting to see them get involved and really care about this project,” McRoberts said.
Throughout the drive, McRoberts shared stories of her childhood and how sometimes her family needed help from others.
“We are here to teach them curriculum, but the goal is to also teach them how to be good humans,” she said.
While McRoberts does not know where the donations will go, Scholastic informed her that they will go to local families.
“There are a lot of local families who are struggling,” she said.
In addition to a new set of pajamas, each child receiving a donation will also get a book provided by Scholastic.
Third grader Daniel Manley expressed his excitement of giving to others during a class discussion.
“I’m happy because they may not always get to have a pair of pajamas because they can’t get it or they don’t have enough money,” Manley said. “It makes me happy that we can provide things for them that they actually need.”
As McRoberts congratulated her class on a job well done, she reminded them that sometimes holidays are a difficult time for underprivileged families.
“Hopefully you just made it a little bit easier or a little brighter,” she said to her class.