When seniors envisioned their final year of high school, empty hallways, social distancing and canceled and postponed events didn’t come to mind.
But due to the coronavirus outbreak that caused Papillion La Vista Community Schools to close, it’s become a reality for the Class of 2020.
With schools closed, seniors are navigating their last few months away from their friends and teachers.
When Papillion-La Vista South High School senior Ryleigh Parrack found out school was closed, her first thought, she said, was “How will I graduate?”
But, Parrack said, last week the district provided seniors with individualized material to ensure they meet graduation requirements.
After an extended spring break, Parrack said it feels good to have normalcy again.
“It’s nice to start back up on doing an actual routine and do some school work,” she said.
Though academics are under control, Parrack said she is still struggling with not seeing her friends on a daily basis, especially as their lives are changing.
“It’s really frustrating to me because since we are on this quarantine we aren’t able to go out. I had plans with my friends to go out and hangout,” she said.
“It’s really hard not being able to have that time and not being able to go to each other’s houses. It’s really hard to not see them when we’re all about to move.”
Parrack, who is president of the student council and a member of National Honor Society, said she is sad to miss out on club traditions such as the student council’s annual blood drive that was set to happen this spring.
“It gave us a sense of helping the community and as a council, it hit hard to know we aren’t going to be able to do that this year,” she said.
As the pandemic continues, Parrack said she is anxious to see how events such as prom will play out.
“You look forward to being a senior and having all these senior experiences and to not have that it’s like the 13 years of school has gone nowhere because you can’t do these special things seniors have done in the past,” she said.
But either way, Parrack and her friends plan to get their hair and makeup done, put on their dresses, snap photos and enjoy a nice dinner together regardless if the dance takes place or not.
Now, Parrack said, she is trying to enjoy her final semester as best as she can before she goes on to study music therapy and special education at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, in the fall.
Zachary Vandagriff, Papillion-La Vista High School senior, said he isn’t too concerned about prom, but rather his extracurricular activities.
Because of the virus, Vandagriff will not get to run the 400 meters for the track team or compete alongside his fellow Skills USA teammates.
“The end of the year is my busy time of year,” he said.
When he first heard the news about school being closed, Vandagriff said he was saddened at the fact he wouldn’t be surrounded by his friends before he goes to pursue a degree at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill.
“I was bummed when I found out I won’t be seeing my friends every day,” he said.
And while he is weeks into his quarantine, he said this situation still “doesn’t feel real.”
“You go into your senior year thinking it’s going to be easy and fun and being told it’s not happening is like a kick to the jaw,” he said. “I’m still disoriented from that kick.”