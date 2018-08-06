Six of Midlands Community Foundation’s charitable funds recently awarded scholarships to high school seniors.
They are as follows:
The Alex Shives Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Bellevue West High School senior Kylie Jackson. The $2,500 scholarship is available to students who are employed or have been employed with the City of Papillion within the last two years or have a parent who is a full-time employee with the City of Papillion. Recipients must also maintain a GPA of 2.5 or above, show financial need and show exemplary community service and active volunteerism.
The Bob Mohr Baseball Scholarship was awarded to Caleb Feekin and Devin Vetter, both Papillion-La Vista High School seniors. The $1,500 scholarship is awarded annually to students in pursuit of higher education who are enrolled and play baseball for Papillion-La Vista High School. Recipients must also show strong leadership and exemplary team guidance and management.
The Kaiti Williams Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Papillion-La Vista South High School senior Hanna Saroka. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a female athlete pursuing a higher education and participating in sports at the collegiate level who is a graduate of Papillion-La Vista South High School. Recipients must also be in the top 25 percent of their class, maintain a GPA of 3.0 and show evidence of community service.
The GHS Class of 1968 Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Gretna High School senior Brady Netzel. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating Gretna High School senior. Recipients must also show financial need, be involved in non-academic, extra-curricular activities and be in the top 50 percent of their class.
A $1,000 Sarpy County Bar Association Scholarship was awarded to Heidi Strigenz, Eleanor Hansen and Harper Pivovar. This annual scholarship is available to students studying criminal justice, criminology, sociology, psychology or pre-law. Recipients also must show financial need, exemplary community service and active volunteerism, maintain at GPA of 2.5 or above and be in the top 50 percent of their class.
The Chris Stauffer Scholarship was awarded to Trevor Clark. The $1,000 scholarship is available to graduates of York High School, under the age of 25, who are attending a trade school. Trade schools include, but are not limited to, esthetician colleges, cosmetology schools, culinary schools, automotive repair training programs, welding programs, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) programs, electrical programs, and training for medical technicians. Recipients must show financial need and have passing grades.