The Meriwether is now open for the elderly to call home.
A grand opening welcomed the senior living facility to La Vista Nov. 20. The event ran from 4 to 7 p.m. and included a ribbon cutting, food, live music and tours.
Located at 8140 S. 97th Plaza, La Vista, the home allows seniors in the Omaha-metro to live as independently as possible.
It offers care-free living, as well as assisted living and memory care for those who need extra support.
Studio, one-bedroom and 2-bedrooms are available among the building’s three stories.
Amenities include a movie theatre, outdoor courtyard, lounge area and more. It holds social events for residents such as Margarita Monday.
For more information, contact the Meriwether at 402-597-0700 or info@themeriwether.com.