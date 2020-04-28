The coronavirus and the social distancing to prevent its spread have altered life in so many ways, but there has been some good to come of it. We asked readers on Facebook about the positive changes to their lives. Here are some of their submissions.
Valerie Eich: “We are adapting the way we keep up with friends and family. My kindergartner has been reading to friends and family over video chat, sending letters and crafting little gifts.”
Angela Zikas Arp: “As a life long Anti-kitchen person (my husband makes ALL our food and I do all the cleaning) something happened to me. I grew my own sourdough starter (I call him George) and I’ve made over 10 loaves of bread and even donuts. Not sure who this person is.”
Natalie Christina McGovern: “I do theatre and I’m a performer, so since I can’t perform on a stage I’ve been getting creative recording covers and creating homemade music videos while in quarantine.”