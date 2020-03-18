Four teams manned their battle stations as they prepared for war — a cheese war.
On March 5, eighth graders in Kristen Morgan’s family and consumer science enrichment class at Papillion Middle School competed in the fourth annual Grilled Cheese Wars.
For the competition, the class was separated into four teams and tasked with coming up with creative and delicious grilled cheese recipes.
Morgan said she started Grilled Cheese Wars because of all the popular cooking shows on television such as “Cupcake Wars.” But instead of money, the winning teams get bragging rights.
Each sandwich needed at least two pieces of bread, two different cheeses and a spread. Other than that, students were are able to add whatever they wanted.
After deciding their recipe, teams gave grocery lists to Morgan, who bought the ingredients.
Every year, Morgan said she is delighted by her students’ creativity.
“I love watching them make it their own,” Morgan said.
This year’s competition brought a variety of flavors: “The Western Stack” had chicken and barbecue sauce; “Mac-Atak” was layered with macaroni and cheese, bread crumbs and bacon; “Crunch Brunch” had eggs, bacon and cheese served between French toast slices and topped with maple syrup; and the “Puerto Rican” had spiced chicken served on a roll with peppers, onion and avocado spread.
Students prepared for the competition on March 4 by cooking ingredients ahead of time such as chicken, vegetables, macaroni and cheese and eggs.
Eighth grader Joseph Ramirez came up with the “Puerto Rican” and said he was inspired by his culture.
“I like giving the world the taste of what we put in our food, how we like it and show everyone that we are determined to put good flavor in our food,” Ramirez said.
While Morgan was proud of each team, she was especially excited to see Ramirez take pride in his dish.
“I just love how passionate he is about his culture and that he wanted to incorporate that into his sandwich,” Morgan said.
His passion paid off. The “Puerto Rican” took first place and “Crunch Bunch” placed second.
The day of the competition, students only had 20 minutes to put together their sandwiches and present them to a few teachers who served as Grilled Cheese War judges.
Though Grilled Cheese Wars is a friendly competition among the students, winning is not what it’s about, Morgan said.
“I just hope they gain the confidence that they are capable of getting in the kitchen and getting familiar with different things. They can experiment without being scared to try those new things,” she said.